Dodgers Infielder Thought He Was Being Traded This Offseason: ‘I Almost Pooped My Pants’
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Miguel Rojas received an unexpected late-night text from president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman, asking him to run something by him.
"When I received that message, I almost pooped my pants," Rojas said on The Chris Rose Show. "I thought I was getting let go or I was getting traded."
Rojas hesitated to respond, but when he finally did, he had to wait another hour or two for a reply, leaving him in panic mode until his phone rang.
"Andrew finally called me and said that he wanted to give me a call to explain the situation of having the opportunity to sign Roki Sasaki, but one of the things he said he wanted to have was No. 11.
"When he finally told me that it was about a number, I thought, 'Andrew, you should have just texted me. You know, hey, I need No. 11. And I say, bro, that's not even a question.'
"As long as we are getting better and as long as this guy feels like I'm doing something for him to sign, and if I did, I hope it makes his decision a little bit easier. Hopefully, I'm the last guy to wear No. 11 before he retires because I'm pretty sure he's going to have a long career here, and I'm excited to see what he's going to bring."
When it comes to a number change, it typically happens when a young player gives up his number for a veteran. This scenario was the opposite, and for good reason.
Rojas also said he doesn't want anything in return except for another championship.
"When the guy's coming from a different culture, from a different country," he said, "I want him to feel comfortable in the clubhouse."
Rojas switched to No. 72 after giving Sasaki his number, a nod to his early MLB days. It’s the same number he wore on June 6, 2014, when he made his debut with the Dodgers.
At the time, the number held no special significance — it was assigned to him in spring training. Now, it carries more meaning.
"It felt right to come back to No. 72," Rojas said. "Hopefully, it brings a little bit of youngness with me, because I'm not getting any younger."
