Dodgers Infielder Traded in 2024 Reacts to LA Winning World Series
A few months ago, a viral image of a sad third baseman Miguel Vargas sitting on the sidelines of the Chicago White Sox’s 21st consecutive loss surfaced on the internet.
Vargas was on top of the world a couple weeks before the photo, as he slashed a career-high .239/.313/.423 in his third season with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
But then Vargas found himself part of a three-team trade deadline deal that sent him to Chicago with a team en route to the worst season record in MLB history.
The trade landed the Dodgers former St. Louis Cardinals utility man Tommy Edman and former White Sox right-handed pitcher Michael Kopech. The pair became integral pieces of the Dodgers’ World Series run.
The Dodgers went on to win the World Series, while Vargas dropped from the top to the bottom of the totem pole. He recently reacted to the trade that sent him off the World Series champion Dodgers.
"Obviously I'm happy for my teammates. I know how bad they wanted to win a World Series. I know how important that (was) for them,” Vargas said to reporters last week.
Although the White Sox’s current situation is less ideal than the Dodgers, Vargas acknowledges how he has benefited from the change of scenery.
Initially Vargas’ performance at the plate plummeted as he slashed .104/.217/.170 in the second half of the 2024 season with the White Sox. But the Cuban native said he has recently become more comfortable with the organization.
“Obviously me being part of that, then getting traded here, I think (was) all worth it. I'm in a really good spot right now,” Vargas said. “I love the people here. Obviously with more time I'm here, I'm getting more comfortable with my teammates, my coaches.”
The White Sox are in a developmental period with a young roster, including 25-year-old Vargas. However, Vargas is still confident in the future of the franchise and their ability to eventually win a World Series.
“I want to win a World Series, too, at some point,” Vargas said. “I think we are in a really good spot right now. I feel confident in the future here that we will be there."
