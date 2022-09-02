Skip to main content
Dodgers: Infielder's Breakout Season is Thanks in Part to Freeman's Mentorship

Gavin Lux, who drove in three key runs in Tuesday's win over the Mets, has been taken "under Freddie [Freeman]'s wing" during his breakout 2022 season.

Dodgers second baseman Gavin Lux had two huge hits in Tuesday's series opener against the Mets in New York. In the third inning, he broke a 1-1 tied with a first-pitch two-run single to left field. Four innings later, he broke a 3-3 tie with a full-count liner up the middle to drive in the eventual winning run.

Lux has been very good with two strikes this year and even better on the first pitch, so it wasn't surprising to see him come through in both scenarios.

It wasn't a surprise to Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, either, and he has an interesting explanation on why he thinks Lux has broken out this year: Freddie Freeman.

“I think he’s sort of Freddie Freeman lite,” Roberts said of Lux’s emergence from prospect to fully-formed big-leaguer this season. “He’s really seen firsthand what Freddie does on a daily basis and I think if there’s any one mentee that has kind of gone under Freddie’s wing, it’s Gavin. That’s the preparation each day. Even that last pop-up by Trayce (Thompson), he’s running full bore around third base and that’s stuff that Freddie does.

“The at-bat quality of being able to kind of check down and drive a run in by shortening your swing, it’s what Freddie does. … I know he’s on the right track and his growth has been exponential. He’s going to be big for us.”

The Dodgers have benefitted from veteran "mentors" in the past, with David Freese, Russell Martin, Albert Pujols, and Chase Utley all filling that role at different times. The main different with Freeman, though, is that while the other mentors were in the twilight of their careers, Freeman remains one of the best players in baseball. Getting that sort of off-field leadership along with on-field production is a little different for this team.

At first glance, Lux and Freeman seem like an odd pairing, but the one thing they do have in common — batting left-handed — is a very important element. Lux knows his playing time over the course of his career will largely be determined by his ability to hit left-handed pitching, so who better to look to than Freeman, who has made a living being able to hit good pitchers regardless of which hand they throw with?

The Freeman signing just keeps looking better and better.

