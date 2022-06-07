Dodgers Injured Go-To High Leverage Reliever Takes Positive Step in Recovery

Right-handed reliever Blake Treinen figured to once again be a key piece of the Dodgers bullpen in 2022. Ideally, Treinen, along with Tommy Kahnle, would be the bridge to closer Craig Kimbrel. That has yet to happen this season.

The one-time All-Star has been sidelined with a shoulder injury since April 14th. Initially, the Dodgers downplayed Treinen's injuries, but the pain never seemed to dissipate.

Treinen was eventually placed to the 60-day injured list, but the good news is, the Dodgers reliever is inching towards a return. On Sunday, Dave Roberts mentioned that Treinen did play catch and didn't have any lingering soreness after.

“He played catch. I think it was out to 60 feet. From what I hear, he came out of it well.”

Just playing catch isn't anywhere close to pitching in a big league nail-bitter, but it's still a positive step towards a return. LA could definitely use Treinen at the moment. For the month of June, the Dodgers bullpen owns a 5.48 ERA and has logged more innings than Roberts would probably prefer.