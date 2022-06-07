Skip to main content
Dodgers Injured Go-To High Leverage Reliever Takes Positive Step in Recovery

Dodgers Injured Go-To High Leverage Reliever Takes Positive Step in Recovery

Blake Treinen has started throwing again.

Blake Treinen has started throwing again.

Right-handed reliever Blake Treinen figured to once again be a key piece of the Dodgers bullpen in 2022. Ideally, Treinen, along with Tommy Kahnle, would be the bridge to closer Craig Kimbrel. That has yet to happen this season.

The one-time All-Star has been sidelined with a shoulder injury since April 14th. Initially, the Dodgers downplayed Treinen's injuries, but the pain never seemed to dissipate. 

Treinen was eventually placed to the 60-day injured list, but the good news is, the Dodgers reliever is inching towards a return. On Sunday, Dave Roberts mentioned that Treinen did play catch and didn't have any lingering soreness after. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

“He played catch. I think it was out to 60 feet. From what I hear, he came out of it well.”

Just playing catch isn't anywhere close to pitching in a big league nail-bitter, but it's still a positive step towards a return. LA could definitely use Treinen at the moment. For the month of June, the Dodgers bullpen owns a 5.48 ERA and has logged more innings than Roberts would probably prefer. 

Blake TreinenLos Angeles Dodgers

USATSI_18455659_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: There's a Brand New Club at Chavez Ravine

By Staff Writer1 hour ago
USATSI_10343696_168396005_lowres
News

MLB News: LA Nemesis' World Series Banner Has Been Stolen

By Staff Writer2 hours ago
USATSI_18408958_168396005_lowres (3)
News

Dodgers News: Veteran Outfielder Out for Year After Scary Injury

By Staff Writer3 hours ago
USATSI_18423282_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Tony Gonsolin Trending Towards Accomplishing Career First

By Staff Writer8 hours ago
USATSI_18222160_168396005_lowres (2)
News

Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw Has Comical Response to Reporter's Question

By Staff Writer22 hours ago
USATSI_18437989_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Former LA Prospect Lands Nine-Figure Extension with Houston

By Staff WriterJun 6, 2022
USATSI_18466646_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Watch Two-Time Olympian Log His First Hit in LA

By Staff WriterJun 6, 2022
USATSI_18122068_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Watch LA Fan Lose It After Catching Cody Bellinger Home Run

By Staff WriterJun 6, 2022