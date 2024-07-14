Dodgers' Injured Starter To Miss Remainder Of Season
Los Angeles Dodgers starter Dustin May has undergone surgery to repair an esophageal tear and will be out for the remainder of the season, per ESPN's Jeff Passan.
May has not played during the 2024 season as he has spent the year recovering from surgery to repair his right flexor tendon, which he underwent in July of 2023.
Injuries have plagued May from starting consistently over the last four years of his career. He has not appeared in any games this season and started a combined 20 games over the three seasons prior. He previously underwent Tommy John surgery in May of 2021, which caused him to miss the majority of the 2021 and 2022 seasons.
The injuries have been especially unfortunate because when healthy, May has shown great promise as a starter. The 26-year-old right-hander pitched two games during the Dodgers' 2020 World Series title win. When he was last healthy for nine starts in 2023, he went 4-1 with a 2.63 ERA and 34 strikeouts.
This injury is another blow for the Dodgers' rotation, which has dealt with a bevy of injuries this season. Tyler Glasnow, Clayton Kershaw, Walker Buehler, and Yoshinobu Yamamoto are all on the injured list, and Bobby Miller was optioned to Triple-A. The Dodgers have had to rely on several young starters in the meantime, including Landon Knack and Justin Wrobleski.
While May will not be available, the Dodgers plan to have their other starters back healthy for late in the season and the postseason, when they will need their best pitching to make the World Series run they want.