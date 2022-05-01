Dodgers Injury News: LA Activates Reliever Tommy Kahnle for Sunday's Game

The Dodgers will wrap up their three-game weekend series with the Detroit Tigers today. They'll also have a new reliever waiting to help put out any potential fires. On Sunday morning, news broke that the Dodgers have activated reliever Tommy Kahnle.

The right-handed reliever has been sidelines since the summer of 2020 after undergoing Tommy John as a member of the Yankees. LA signed Kahnle to a two-year pact last year in the hopes that he could contribute in the 2022 season.

Considering that Blake Trienen is still on the injured list without a timetable for return, Kahnle's arm could be a much needed addition to the Dodgers bullpen.

In his career, Kahnle has a 3.82 ERA in 285 games pitched.