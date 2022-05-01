Skip to main content
Dodgers Injury News: LA Activates Reliever Tommy Kahnle for Sunday's Game

Dodgers Injury News: LA Activates Reliever Tommy Kahnle for Sunday's Game

The Dodgers have officially activated veteran reliever Tommy Kahnle.

The Dodgers have officially activated veteran reliever Tommy Kahnle.

The Dodgers will wrap up their three-game weekend series with the Detroit Tigers today. They'll also have a new reliever waiting to help put out any potential fires. On Sunday morning, news broke that the Dodgers have activated reliever Tommy Kahnle.

The right-handed reliever has been sidelines since the summer of 2020 after undergoing Tommy John as a member of the Yankees. LA signed Kahnle to a two-year pact last year in the hopes that he could contribute in the 2022 season.

Considering that Blake Trienen is still on the injured list without a timetable for return, Kahnle's arm could be a much needed addition to the Dodgers bullpen.

In his career, Kahnle has a 3.82 ERA in 285 games pitched. 

Tommy KahnleLos Angeles Dodgers

