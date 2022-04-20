Skip to main content
Dodgers Injury Update: Andrew Heaney Headed to IL;Zach McKinstry Recalled

The Dodgers have placed lefty Andrew Heaney on the injured list and recalled Zach McKinstry.

It didn't take long for the first Dodgers starter to go down with an injury. Just before first pitch, the team announced that Andrew Heaney is headed to the injured list with shoulder discomfort. Presumably, Heaney was transferred to the 10-day IL.

Heaney has made two superb starts for the Dodgers this year. The veteran lefty has a spotless 0.00 ERA in 10.1 IP. LA will have to get creative with how to cover Heaney's innings. Luckily, they have a few extra pitchers due to the fact that teams can carry 28 players on their rosters until May 2nd.

In a corresponding roster move, the team recalled utility man Zach McKinstry. McKinstry slashed .215/.263/.405 in 172 plate appearances last year,

