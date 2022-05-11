Dodgers Injury Update: Chris Taylor Back in Lineup for Wednesday AM Game

On Monday, Chris Taylor fouled a ball off the inside of his knee. Taylor, as tough as any ballplayer, had to step out of the box and to collect himself. The Dodgers training staff came out of the dugout to check on the utility man. After a few more moments, he shook them off and finished the at-bat that ended in a strikeout.

He was noticeably limping on his way back to the dugout and was pulled from the game. On Tuesday, Taylor provided reporters with the results of his x-ray and an overall update.

However, the one-time All-Star is back in the lineup for the Dodgers for this morning's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

First pitch is set for 9:35AM PST. Dodgers pitching prospect Ryan Pepiot will be his first MLB start.