Skip to main content
Dodgers Injury Update: Chris Taylor Suffers Bone Bruise During Monday's Game

Dodgers Injury Update: Chris Taylor Suffers Bone Bruise During Monday's Game

The Dodgers All-Star outfielder left the team's game on Monday after fouling a ball off his knee.

The Dodgers All-Star outfielder left the team's game on Monday after fouling a ball off his knee.

To add insult to injury, Dodgers outfielder Chris Taylor had to be taken out of LA's 5-1 sleepwalking loss in Pittsburgh after fouling a ball off of his knee.

The incident happened in the sixth inning as the Dodgers were trying to battle back from 1-0 deficit. Taylor  attempted to walk off the injury, but after striking out, was pulled from the game. 

Manager Dave Roberts replaced Taylor with Max Muncy and then shifted Gavin Lux out to left field to allow Muncy to play second.

After the game, MLB.com's Juan Toribio was one of the first to provide an update on the Dodgers utility man.

The Orange County Register's Bill Plunkett provided Taylor's feedback on the injury.

"It’s a little sore but obviously better than the alternative. So not fractured, which is the important thing."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Taylor characterized the injury as a "bone bruise".

CT3 has a reputation of quietly playing injured, but this one is a little bit more difficult to conceal.

Based on tonight, fans should expect to see more of Gavin Lux in the outfield with Muncy, and perhaps Hanser Alberto, playing second base.

Injuries are never good, but one potential silver lining is that it could give Taylor a chance to mentally reset. So far this year, he owns a 37.9% sky-high strikeout rate this season. 

For the month of May, Taylor is batting .191 with 12 strikeouts in 21 at-bats.

If all goes well, Taylor might be back in the lineup at some point during the team's upcoming seven game homestand that begins with a three-game series against the Phillies this weekend.

Chris TaylorLos Angeles Dodgers

USATSI_18092115_168396005_lowres (3)
News

Dodgers Injury Update: Two LA Relievers Out Indefinitely

By Staff Writer12 hours ago
USATSI_18222159_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw Just Accomplished Something He's Never Done Before

By Staff Writer17 hours ago
USATSI_8850300_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Owners Successfully Purchase English Premier League Club

By Staff Writer18 hours ago
USATSI_8071496_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Former LA Reliever Spotted at Buster Posey's Retirement Celebration

By Staff Writer21 hours ago
USATSI_18187954_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Justin Bruihl Demoted to Minor Leagues

By Staff WriterMay 9, 2022
USATSI_18187367_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Sunday Night Baseball Game Tonight Only Available on ESPN

By Staff WriterMay 8, 2022
USATSI_11026391_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Villain Continues Professional Baseball Career Overseas

By Staff WriterMay 8, 2022
USATSI_17976121_168396005_lowres (1)
News

Dodgers Injury Update: Andrew Heaney Getting Closer to Return

By Staff WriterMay 8, 2022