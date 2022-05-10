Dodgers Injury Update: Chris Taylor Suffers Bone Bruise During Monday's Game

To add insult to injury, Dodgers outfielder Chris Taylor had to be taken out of LA's 5-1 sleepwalking loss in Pittsburgh after fouling a ball off of his knee.

The incident happened in the sixth inning as the Dodgers were trying to battle back from 1-0 deficit. Taylor attempted to walk off the injury, but after striking out, was pulled from the game.

Manager Dave Roberts replaced Taylor with Max Muncy and then shifted Gavin Lux out to left field to allow Muncy to play second.

After the game, MLB.com's Juan Toribio was one of the first to provide an update on the Dodgers utility man.

The Orange County Register's Bill Plunkett provided Taylor's feedback on the injury.

"It’s a little sore but obviously better than the alternative. So not fractured, which is the important thing."

Taylor characterized the injury as a "bone bruise".

CT3 has a reputation of quietly playing injured, but this one is a little bit more difficult to conceal.

Based on tonight, fans should expect to see more of Gavin Lux in the outfield with Muncy, and perhaps Hanser Alberto, playing second base.

Injuries are never good, but one potential silver lining is that it could give Taylor a chance to mentally reset. So far this year, he owns a 37.9% sky-high strikeout rate this season.

For the month of May, Taylor is batting .191 with 12 strikeouts in 21 at-bats.

If all goes well, Taylor might be back in the lineup at some point during the team's upcoming seven game homestand that begins with a three-game series against the Phillies this weekend.