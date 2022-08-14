Skip to main content
Dodgers Injury Update: Doc Gives Positive News About Clayton Kershaw's Balky Back

Dodgers Injury Update: Doc Gives Positive News About Clayton Kershaw's Balky Back

Los Angeles Dodgers starter, Clayton Kershaw, landed on the injured list last week due to his back injury once again flaring up. Manager Dave Roberts has seen signs that make him optimistic the long-time ace will be returning soon.

Last week, Dodgers starter, Clayton Kershaw, was taken out of the game in San Francisco. During his fifth-inning warmup tosses, Kershaw felt some pain in his back and was pulled. The lefty landed on the injured list the very next day. This was not surprising since he has had trouble with it in the past and as anyone with back problems knows, this is an injury that never fully goes away. Unfortunately, it is once again flaring up for the nine-time All-Star.

Kershaw received an epidural to help manage the pain. According to the OCR’s Bill Plunkett, manager Dave Roberts is optimistic about his recovery.

“Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Kershaw’s demeanor the past few days has made him optimistic about the left-hander’s recovery. Barring a setback, Roberts estimated Kershaw could be throwing off a mound in “give or take, five to seven days.”

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Doc elaborated

“Clayton is sort of an easy book to read, in some senses. Where he’s talkative and – I’ve used the word ‘jovial’ – then I think that’s a good thing.”

That’s a good sign. The Dodgers skipper added that the organization is being deliberately methodical in their treatment and recovery of the three-time Cy Young winner to ensure he is fully stretched out as a starter for postseason play.

BIG Dustin May News, Dodgers Prospect Rankings, Hidden Gems, Risers/Fallers, Miller, Cartaya & More!

Kershaw wasn't specific about how many starts he needs before October to be at that level but was confident that he’ll be ready to handle the workload come playoff time. Dodgers fans would love nothing more than to see the longtime ace hoist the Commissioner’s Trophy at least one more time.

Clayton KershawLos Angeles Dodgers

USATSI_16743249_168396005_lowres
News

MLB News: Fernando Tatis Jr. Issues Statement in Response to Suspension

By Ryan Menzie3 hours ago
USATSI_18861077_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Doc Not Worried Tony Gonsolin’s Workload Will Affect Him In Post Season

By Selena Marquez5 hours ago
USATSI_17901623_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Future LA Ace Adding Another Pitch to His Arsenal

By Selena Marquez6 hours ago
USATSI_16506423_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Former LA Pitching Prospect Shines in Debut with His New Organization

By Adam Salcido7 hours ago
USATSI_18706804_168396005_lowres
News

MLB News: Fans React to Shocking Fernando Tatis Jr. Suspension News

By Staff Writer8 hours ago
USATSI_18852474_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: New Two-Time All-Star Outfielder Seemingly Calls out New York Yankees Fans

By Adam Salcido9 hours ago
USATSI_16513210_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Watch LA In-Stadium Organist Troll Carlos Correa After Strikeout

By Ryan Menzie12 hours ago
USATSI_18807440_168396005_lowres
News

MLB News: Fernando Tatis Jr. Suspended for Rest of 2022 Season for PEDs

By Staff WriterAug 12, 2022 10:15 PM EDT