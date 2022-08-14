Dodgers Injury Update: Doc Gives Positive News About Clayton Kershaw's Balky Back

Last week, Dodgers starter, Clayton Kershaw, was taken out of the game in San Francisco. During his fifth-inning warmup tosses, Kershaw felt some pain in his back and was pulled. The lefty landed on the injured list the very next day. This was not surprising since he has had trouble with it in the past and as anyone with back problems knows, this is an injury that never fully goes away. Unfortunately, it is once again flaring up for the nine-time All-Star.

Kershaw received an epidural to help manage the pain. According to the OCR’s Bill Plunkett, manager Dave Roberts is optimistic about his recovery.

“Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Kershaw’s demeanor the past few days has made him optimistic about the left-hander’s recovery. Barring a setback, Roberts estimated Kershaw could be throwing off a mound in “give or take, five to seven days.”

Doc elaborated

“Clayton is sort of an easy book to read, in some senses. Where he’s talkative and – I’ve used the word ‘jovial’ – then I think that’s a good thing.”

That’s a good sign. The Dodgers skipper added that the organization is being deliberately methodical in their treatment and recovery of the three-time Cy Young winner to ensure he is fully stretched out as a starter for postseason play.

Kershaw wasn't specific about how many starts he needs before October to be at that level but was confident that he’ll be ready to handle the workload come playoff time. Dodgers fans would love nothing more than to see the longtime ace hoist the Commissioner’s Trophy at least one more time.