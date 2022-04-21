Skip to main content
Dodgers Injury Update: Gavin Lux Likely to Return on Friday

Dodgers Injury Update: Gavin Lux Likely to Return on Friday

Gavin Lux should be available for the first game of the Dodgers-Padres series.

Gavin Lux should be available for the first game of the Dodgers-Padres series.

The Dodgers are set to begin their first series of the season against the San Diego Padres on Friday. According to Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, his lineup should be back to full strength.

Gavin Lux, who's been one of the team's best offensive weapons in the early going of the 2022 season, should be available after sitting out the last two games with back tightness. The Dodgers former top prospect was a late scratch from the Tuesday lineup. LA's off day today means that Lux has had three straight days to recover from an injury that was labeled as "day-to-day" by Roberts on Tuesday. 

“Gavin is doing well. Just the back flared up, so I don’t know his availability. I would kind of put him in the class of day-to-day, and we’ll see how he feels Wednesday morning.”

Scroll to Continue

Read More

On the season, Lux has a .888 OPS and a 157 wRC+. 

Gavin LuxLos Angeles Dodgers

USATSI_10170834
News

Dodgers Pursuing Sponsorship For Field Naming Rights;Uniform Patches

By Staff Writer15 hours ago
USATSI_18108098_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Injury Update: Andrew Heaney Headed to IL;Zach McKinstry Recalled

By Staff Writer20 hours ago
USATSI_18104362_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Injury Update: Dave Roberts Reveals Severity of Gavin Lux Injury

By Staff Writer22 hours ago
USATSI_18091590_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Superstar Rapper Sits In Outfield With LA Diehard Fans

By Staff WriterApr 20, 2022
USATSI_18111683_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: LA Newcomer Gives Clayton Kershaw GOAT Status

By Staff WriterApr 19, 2022
USATSI_18101711_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Kenley Jansen Talks About The 'Easy Transition' to Atlanta

By Staff WriterApr 19, 2022
USATSI_18111807_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Watch Freddie Freeman's First Homerun at Dodger Stadium

By Staff WriterApr 19, 2022
USATSI_18111682_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw Has A Historic Night Against the Atlanta Braves

By Staff WriterApr 19, 2022