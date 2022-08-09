Dodgers Injury Update: Justin Turner Due to Return from Injured List on Tuesday

The trade deadline came and went, and while the Dodgers made a few smaller moves, they weren't big movers and shakers at the deadline like some of the other playoff contenders were.

At least part of the reason is that the Dodgers have a whole trade deadline's worth of additions ready to return from the injured list in the coming weeks. Justin Turner, Dustin May, Walker Buehler, Blake Treinen, and Edwin Rios, among others, are expected back between now and the end of the season.

Turner has played in just two games since July 16 after suffering an abdominal injury. They resisted placing him on the injured list for a while, but once the trade deadline passed and they knew what they were dealing with, they finally place JT on the IL and called up highly touted prospect Miguel Vargas.

Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports that, according to Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, Turner is expected to be rejoin the Dodgers active roster on Tuesday before the start of the two-game series with the Twins.

Turner had a rough start to the season, but he posted a 1.030 OPS in July to bring his season OPS+ up to 104. His .546 slugging percentage in July was his best of the season so far.

Even with his down year, the best version of the Dodgers includes a healthy and productive Justin Turner, which is why they have continued to give him leash to figure things out.

Starting on Tuesday, JT should be back and ready to help the Dodgers push into and through October.