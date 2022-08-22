Skip to main content
Dodgers Injury Update: Key Reliever from 2020 Title Team Nearing Return

Dodgers reliever Victor González appears to be on track to make a return before the end of the season.

The Dodgers have battled injuries all season, but that challenge has been especially acute in the LA bullpen. LA has been missing key high-leverage arm Blake Treinen since April, but Victor González, another valuable member of the 2020 championship team, has yet to pitch at all this year. It looks like that could change in the coming weeks.

On Saturday night, González made his first appearance with the OKC Dodgers as part of his minor league rehab assignment. The lefty pitched one inning, struck out one hitter, and yielded one hit. 

Victor was initially placed on the 10-day injured list on April 4th due to an elbow injury, and was moved to the 60-day IL in mid-May. 

The Dodgers bullpen this year has been top-shelf, but it never hurts to have more options and it really never hurts to have more left-handed reliever options. 

2020 was González's breakout season. In 15 appearances in the 60 game season, he logged a 1.33 ERA and a 0.74 WHIP. He produced a 2.70 ERA in the Dodgers championship run and pitched in four of the six World Series games. Including, the sixth inning of the clinching game where he struck out the side.

The Dodgers have been relatively quiet on the González updates, with Trienen taking center stage, but if Victor keeps trending up, don't be surprised to see him re-join the team before the conclusion of the regular season.

LA could have some tough decisions to make this October when it comes to the bullpen.

