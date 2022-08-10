Skip to main content
Dodgers Injury Update: LA Bullpen Star to Avoid Long Stint on IL

On Sunday, Dodgers reliever, Yency Almonte, was put on the injured list with right elbow tightness. Manager Dave Roberts and Almonte both felt as though the injury wasn't severe but had an MRI scheduled for him this week anyway to confirm that it was not a deeper issue than originally thought.

Ahead of the Dodgers game on Tuesday night, Almonte informed the media that the MRI results came back clean meaning nothing is torn and he will not require a long time to recover.

This is good news for the team since he has been someone they’ve heavily relied upon in that bullpen. He added that the organization is proceeding with caution and he will be throwing today, but at a light intensity. 

For the Dodgers this year, Almonte has appeared in 29 games and posted a fantastic 1.15 ERA. Over 30.1 innings of work, he only issued 10 walks and struck out 30 batters. It appears that he has become one of Andrew Friedman's latest reclamation project successes. He has been a consistent asset out of the pen for Dave Roberts and Dodger's fans are hoping it stays that way.

Dodgers BIG Injury Update, Clayton Kershaw, Blake Treinen, Dustin May, LA's Plan With Kershaw Out!

The Dodgers will be getting more help very soon since Dustin May is expected to be returning to the major league squad in the next week or so. For the moment, they are planning on him making at least one more rehab start before he can finally rejoin the big league team, barring any setbacks. Fans look forward to seeing Code Red back on the mound.

