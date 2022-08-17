Dodgers Injury Update: LA Lefty Slugger Activated Off IL; Optioned to Triple-A

The Dodgers are in Milwaukee, having split the first two games. Wednesday, they send Tony Gonsolin to the hill for the third game. Before that, the Dodgers made a move on Wednesday morning.

Edwin Rios has been on the injured list since early June with a hamstring issue. He's been hamstrung with, never mind I missed the opportunity for that pun. Anyway. He was placed on the 60-day IL with that issue and has been playing in rehab games at Triple-A Oklahoma City.

Early Wednesday, the Dodgers activated Rios off the 60-day injured list.

Ríos was activated but will not be joining the Dodgers in LA. Instead, the Dodgers decided to option him to Triple-A to give him some more time there. The way the roster has worked, there currently is not a lot of room for Rios.

The Dodgers acquired Joey Gallo from the Yankees at the trade deadline, and frankly Ríos is a player whom Gallo is the original template, and the Dodgers had more room for outfielders. Gallo is a good-to-elite outfielder. Rios had certainly improved with the glove over the past season, but he is no Gallo.

It's a shame for Ríos, as before he went down with the injury he was hitting pretty well for LA. Ríos crushed 6 home runs in the month of May and appeared to have his swing back after undergoing shoulder surgery last year.

It is anyone's guess as to whether Rios will have a shot making the team in September or October, but I am guessing that Gallo's numbers will dictate this possibility.