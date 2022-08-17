Skip to main content
Dodgers Injury Update: LA Lefty Slugger Activated Off IL; Optioned to Triple-A

Dodgers Injury Update: LA Lefty Slugger Activated Off IL; Optioned to Triple-A

Could Dodgers slugger Edwin "Big Daddy" Rios be coming back?
The Dodgers are in Milwaukee, having split the first two games. Wednesday, they send Tony Gonsolin to the hill for the third game. Before that, the Dodgers made a move on Wednesday morning.

Edwin Rios has been on the injured list since early June with a hamstring issue. He's been hamstrung with, never mind I missed the opportunity for that pun. Anyway. He was placed on the 60-day IL with that issue and has been playing in rehab games at Triple-A Oklahoma City.

Early Wednesday, the Dodgers activated Rios off the 60-day injured list.

Ríos was activated but will not be joining the Dodgers in LA. Instead, the Dodgers decided to option him to Triple-A to give him some more time there. The way the roster has worked, there currently is not a lot of room for Rios. 

The Dodgers acquired Joey Gallo from the Yankees at the trade deadline, and frankly Ríos is a player whom Gallo is the original template, and the Dodgers had more room for outfielders. Gallo is a good-to-elite outfielder. Rios had certainly improved with the glove over the past season, but he is no Gallo.

It's a shame for Ríos, as before he went down with the injury he was hitting pretty well for LA. Ríos crushed 6 home runs in the month of May and appeared to have his swing back after undergoing shoulder surgery last year. 

It is anyone's guess as to whether Rios will have a shot making the team in September or October, but I am guessing that Gallo's numbers will dictate this possibility. 

Edwin RiosLos Angeles Dodgers

USATSI_18844382_168396005_lowres
