Dodgers Injury Update: Standout LA Reliever Lands on IL; Andre Jackson Recalled

The Dodgers finished an emotional week punctuated by the passing of Vin Scully with a perfect 7-0 record thanks to sweeps of the Giants and Padres. Clayton Kershaw hit the injured list with lower back pain and on Sunday, the team announced that another crucial arm was landing on the IL in right-handed reliever Yency Almonte.

The team announced that Almonte was experiencing right elbow tightness and although the pitcher himself indicated he's not overly concerned about his arm, the team felt a move to the IL was necessary.

MLB.com's Juan Toribio was one of the first to report the news.

"Yency Almonte goes on the injured list with right elbow tightness. Andre Jackson is recalled."

Almonte has the lowest ERA (1.15) among relievers with at least 30 innings pitched this year. LA is famous for fixing broken veteran relievers and Almonte, along with Evan Phillips, headline the 2022 Dodgers reclamation greatest hits when it comes to bullpen arms.

In 2021, the former Rockies reliever posted a mile high ERA of 7.55 and a 10.67 ERA in 28 appearances at Coors Field.

He inked a minor league deal with the Dodgers this offseason and has thrived in Dodger blue.

The team recalled Andre Jackson in a corresponding roster move. Jackson has just 11.2 big league innings under his belt, but figures to be used as a long reliever or opener to take some of the pressure off of the bullpen regulars.

Next up for the Dodgers is a pair of games against the Twins at Dodger Stadium starting on Tuesday.