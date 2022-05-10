Skip to main content
Dodgers Injury Update: Two LA Relievers Out Indefinitely

Blake Treinen and Victor González are both expected to be out for much of the season.

The Dodgers are off to a hot start even without the offense clicking and without their bullpen fully staffed. LA's bats are heating up, but the bullpen will be missing two key contributors from the 2020 championship team.

On Saturday, manager Dave Roberts revealed that Blake Treinen is set to undergo a MRI today. The hard-throwing right-hander was placed on the injured list on April 22nd with shoulder discomfort. 

Then, one day later, Doc stated the team isn't expecting him back until after the All-Star break. At best (quotes via The Orange County Register's Bill Plunkett).

“Right now, he’s just going to rehab. He’s still not playing catch so I don’t have a timetable. I will say it’s safe to say his value for us is during the stretch run – whatever that means. So we’re going to take our time with him and do everything we can to make sure he’s ready for the second half of the season.”

Last season, Treinen led all relievers in appearances (72) and put up a sterling 1.99 ERA. 

Victor González Injury Update

Roberts also discussed the status of left-handed reliever Victor González. According to Plunkett, Roberts said that González is scheduled to have arthroscopic surgery this Wednesday to help cleanup his aching left elbow. Much like Treinen, Roberts thinks the lefty could possibly be back before the end of the regular season.

“Our hope is that he still will be back at some point in time at the end of the year."

