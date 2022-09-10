Skip to main content
Dodgers Insider Believes Taylor and Bellinger Will Come Through Again in October

Dodgers Insider Believes Taylor and Bellinger Will Come Through Again in October

Cody Bellinger and Chris Taylor are both in awful slumps, but Dodgers insider David Vassegh believes both players will have Muncy-like resurgences in October.

Dodgers insider David Vassegh joined Fred Roggin and Rodney Peete to talk about the Dodgers on Thursday, and the subject of Cody Bellinger and Chris Taylor came up.

Bellinger and Taylor have both had huge struggles this season, with Bellinger's batting average down below .200 and Taylor sporting the highest swing-and-miss numbers of his career.

Vassegh, though, is still betting on CT3 and Belli to come through when it really matters. In discussing Max Muncy's recent resurgence at the plate, Vassegh drew a comparison between Muncy and CT3/Bellinger.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"You bet on the track record that [Muncy]'s going to figure it out. And that's why I even believe that Cody Bellinger and Chris Taylor, even though they've had a really tough season, those two guys have delivered in October. It's one thing to deliver in August and June, it's another to find a way to deliver in October and they have the track record for doing that."

Last year, Bellinger and Taylor both stumbled into the postseason and probably would have lost their starting roles if the Dodgers had had any better options. Bellinger had a .472 OPS over the last 74 games of the season, while Taylor's OPS over his last 46 games was .537. But there weren't better options last year, and both players did come through in October.

Vassegh is betting on them having a similar October resurgence this year, and it's not crazy to think it might happen. It sure would be nice to see signs of that resurgence in September, though, because unlike last year, Los Angeles has other options to fill those roles in the postseason.

Cody BellingerChris TaylorMax Muncy

USATSI_10384289_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Austin Barnes Ranks 2022 Ballclub Highly Compared to Past Clubs

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_12881850_168396005_lowres
News

Former Dodger Makes a Scene Over News of New Rules Coming to MLB

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_18949896_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Craig Kimbrel Might Have Got Better a Little Too Late

By Noah Camras
USATSI_18879704_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Joey Gallo Happy To Let LA Superstars Carry the Load

By Noah Camras
USATSI_13455743_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Tigers Interested in Poaching a Front Office Piece

By Noah Camras
USATSI_18985556_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Julio Urias Honored to Represent New Team at WBC

By Noah Camras
USATSI_18715749_168396005_lowres
News

This Dodgers Fan May Be The Slickest Man Alive

By Staff Writer
Oct 8, 2020; Arlington, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner (10) hits an RBI single against the San Diego Padres during the third inning during game three of the 2020 NLDS at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
News

Dodgers News: Justin Turner Earns Prestigious Nomination from His Peers

By Noah Camras