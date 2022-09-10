Dodgers Insider Believes Taylor and Bellinger Will Come Through Again in October

Dodgers insider David Vassegh joined Fred Roggin and Rodney Peete to talk about the Dodgers on Thursday, and the subject of Cody Bellinger and Chris Taylor came up.

Bellinger and Taylor have both had huge struggles this season, with Bellinger's batting average down below .200 and Taylor sporting the highest swing-and-miss numbers of his career.

Vassegh, though, is still betting on CT3 and Belli to come through when it really matters. In discussing Max Muncy's recent resurgence at the plate, Vassegh drew a comparison between Muncy and CT3/Bellinger.

"You bet on the track record that [Muncy]'s going to figure it out. And that's why I even believe that Cody Bellinger and Chris Taylor, even though they've had a really tough season, those two guys have delivered in October. It's one thing to deliver in August and June, it's another to find a way to deliver in October and they have the track record for doing that."

Last year, Bellinger and Taylor both stumbled into the postseason and probably would have lost their starting roles if the Dodgers had had any better options. Bellinger had a .472 OPS over the last 74 games of the season, while Taylor's OPS over his last 46 games was .537. But there weren't better options last year, and both players did come through in October.

Vassegh is betting on them having a similar October resurgence this year, and it's not crazy to think it might happen. It sure would be nice to see signs of that resurgence in September, though, because unlike last year, Los Angeles has other options to fill those roles in the postseason.