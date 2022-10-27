Skip to main content

Dodgers Insider: LA Was Missing 'Edge' in Postseason, Front Office Was Concerned Before

The Dodgers blew all their steam during the regular season
When you finish the regular season with 111 wins with a +334 run differential, you must be doing something right. The Dodgers were ready to make some noise in the postseason, but all of that quickly came to a shattering end.

As it was evident all postseason long, the Dodgers struggled to score with runners in scoring position and it came back to bite them when they needed it the most. The Dodgers also lacked an official closer causing more problems throughout the pitching unit.

All the problems amassed in the seventh inning against the Padres during game four as the Padres brought in five unanswered to officially end the Dodgers season. It was the cherry on top to what seemed inevitable to begin with, but Dodgers insider David Vassegh believes it was the Dodgers losing their edge.

"It was on the offense that didn't do the things to help you score runs, which are at a premium during the postseason. The slug has gotta go out the window. Hitting the ball to the right side. Freddie Freeman was a leader by example all year doing that, and there wasn't enough of that."

In fact, the front office was already concerned coming into the preseason of the energy displayed from the team.

"There was just too much swing and miss in September and quite honestly, guys, I know the staff was concerned in September after the Dodgers clinched the division very early that they were not playing well. And that carried over into the NLDS."

It wasn't just the role players who weren't showing up. Mookie Betts played an abysmal series and should be taking blame for not showing up when the team needed him most. 

You look at the hitters on this team after they clinched, Mookie Betts was a .200 hitter. Since they clinched, the majority of these guys were .200 hitters... they just did not have the edge that we were talking about.

There's some work to be done for the Dodgers to become contenders again, but all that can be thrown out the window if the players don't keep up their level of play when it matters most. 

