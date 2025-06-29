Dodgers Insider Makes Major Prediction on LA's Trade Deadline Pursuits
The Los Angeles Dodgers are looking to win another World Series in 2025, but it remains to be seen where they will look to improve the roster at the trade deadline.
President of baseball operations Andrew Friedman said the Dodgers have a "strong desire" not to trade for a starting pitcher this summer, despite L.A. having a depleted rotation for a majority of the season.
Dodgers insider Fabian Ardaya echoed the same sentiment as Friedman, indicating that the Dodgers will look to bolster their roster somewhere other than the rotation.
"But the Dodgers should be encouraged by what they’re seeing," Ardaya writes. "Though it’s impossible to rule anything out — especially an impact option — it would be a mild surprise to see the club trade for starting pitching depth. Especially with Tyler Glasnow already on a rehab assignment and Blake Snell working his way back from injury."
Glasnow will likely need two more rehab outings before making his long-awaited return. The right-hander has been on the injured list since the end of April.
As for Snell, the southpaw has yet to face live hitters but he's made good progress thus far. The Dodgers also have Emmet Sheehan working his way back to the big league team.
On June 18, Sheehan made his first start for the Dodgers since undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2023. The right-hander allowed one earned run on three hits across four innings of work.
It was an impressive performance from the 25-year-old, who had six strikeouts and issued no walks against the San Diego Padres. Sheehan was optioned soon after his season debut, but should be returning to the big league team soon.
The right-hander had an even better start with Triple-A Oklahoma City, tossing six perfect innings earlier this week. Sheehan had an incredible 21 whiffs on 73 pitches.
"Obviously he’s coming off a really good one," manager Dave Roberts said. "I’m not particularly sure when his next outing is. I know it’s not going to be with us. He’ll have another one with OKC and then at that point in time there might be some things happening."
It appears the Dodgers have reinforcements coming soon, and the defending champions are trying to avoid the trade market in regards to acquiring a starter.
“The internal options,” Roberts said, “I feel much better about.”
