Skip to main content
    • November 7, 2021
    Publish date:
    Player(s)
    Corey Seager, Chris Taylor

    Dodgers: Insider Predicts 10-Year Plus Deal for Corey Seager

    Analyst thinks a long-term deal would keep Corey in Los Angeles
    Author:

    The offseason has barely begun and fans are already having "free-agent anxiety". Especially when it comes to a number of the Dodgers' fan favorites and premium players entering the market. One of the major talking points has been about who should receive a majority of the attention in Los Angeles: Chris Taylor or Corey Seager.

    Some fans feel that the Dodgers should make it a priority to aggressively pursue re-signing Chris Taylor and it wasn't that long ago when a Dodger insider also labeled him as a key piece to re-sign. However, Jim Bowden, MLB Analyst, and columnist for The Athletic disagrees. He feels that at this point in time, Seager is the one on who the front office should focus.

    “Seager is the Dodgers’ most important free agent, his prime years are just starting, and they need to re-sign him. He’s delivered in the biggest moments, winning the NLCS and World Series MVP awards in 2020, though he did struggle some during this postseason.”

    While Corey may be a tad bit unreliable on defense at times, there's no doubting that he is one of the best hitters in the league. Still only 27 years old, he has several prime years ahead of him if he can stay relatively injury-free.

    Read More

    While his history on the IL might be the biggest knock against him, the fact that his agent is Scott Boras should also garner some (rightful) concern. Boras will no doubt want a hefty sum and possible long-term contract for Seager. Of course, we all knew that, anyone who pays attention to baseball knew that. This means that any team interested would also know that. So that begs the question: if everyone knew the terms Boras would be looking for how long would a contract negotiation and agreement take to broker?

    “It will probably take close to a 10 or 12-year deal for the Dodgers to keep Seager, and if they plan to make that type of commitment, they should plan to play him at third base for the majority of the contract.”

    It seems to never end well when a player is locked up for that long. Consider Albert Pujols, who was basically dead weight for the Angels before revitalizing his career with the Dodgers. Seager's risk is even higher because he plays shortstop, but his future position may very well be at the hot corner, which is an idea he hasn't been too keen on entertaining in the past.

    It wouldn't be much of a surprise to see the team retain such an excellent player, but at the same time, it wouldn't be out of the question for the two sides to call things off. I suppose we'll just have to wait and see.

    Oct 25, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager (5) hits a two run home run against the Houston Astros in sixth inning against the Houston Astros in game two of the 2017 World Series at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Dodgers: Insider Predicts 10-Year Plus Deal for Corey Seager

    1 minute ago
    June 19, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Chris Taylor (3) hits a three run home run against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Dodgers: MLB Insider Talks Chris Taylor Contract Comps in Free Agency

    23 hours ago
    Apr 8, 2019; St. Louis, MO, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Scott Alexander (75) pitches during the fifth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Dodgers: LHP Scott Alexander Among LA Players Removed From 40-Man Roster

    Nov 6, 2021
    USATSI_16667155
    News

    Dodgers: MLB Analyst Feels LA Can Re-Sign '2 or 3' of Their Top Free Agents

    Nov 5, 2021
    Aug 20, 2018; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw holds his son Charley Kershaw before the game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Dodger Stadium.The Cardinals defeated the Dodgers 5-3. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw Talks Giants' Buster Posey Following Retirement

    Nov 5, 2021
    Oct 16, 2020; Arlington, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager (5) celebrates his two run homerun against the Atlanta Braves during the seventh inning in game five of the 2020 NLCS at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Dodgers: MLB Insider Highlights Fallback Option for LA to Replace Corey Seager

    Nov 5, 2021
    Jul 30, 2020; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Joe Kelly against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the home opener at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Dodgers: Joe Kelly's Wife Refutes Reports Over Joe's Health

    Nov 4, 2021
    Oct 9, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Joc Pederson (31) reacts during the first inning in game five of the 2019 NLDS playoff baseball series against the Washington Nationals at Dodger Stadium.
    News

    Dodgers: Former Outfielder Joc Pederson Spotted Wearing 2020 WS Ring After Braves Win Title

    Nov 4, 2021