Dodgers: Insider Predicts 10-Year Plus Deal for Corey Seager

The offseason has barely begun and fans are already having "free-agent anxiety". Especially when it comes to a number of the Dodgers' fan favorites and premium players entering the market. One of the major talking points has been about who should receive a majority of the attention in Los Angeles: Chris Taylor or Corey Seager.

Some fans feel that the Dodgers should make it a priority to aggressively pursue re-signing Chris Taylor and it wasn't that long ago when a Dodger insider also labeled him as a key piece to re-sign. However, Jim Bowden, MLB Analyst, and columnist for The Athletic disagrees. He feels that at this point in time, Seager is the one on who the front office should focus.

“Seager is the Dodgers’ most important free agent, his prime years are just starting, and they need to re-sign him. He’s delivered in the biggest moments, winning the NLCS and World Series MVP awards in 2020, though he did struggle some during this postseason.”

While Corey may be a tad bit unreliable on defense at times, there's no doubting that he is one of the best hitters in the league. Still only 27 years old, he has several prime years ahead of him if he can stay relatively injury-free.

While his history on the IL might be the biggest knock against him, the fact that his agent is Scott Boras should also garner some (rightful) concern. Boras will no doubt want a hefty sum and possible long-term contract for Seager. Of course, we all knew that, anyone who pays attention to baseball knew that. This means that any team interested would also know that. So that begs the question: if everyone knew the terms Boras would be looking for how long would a contract negotiation and agreement take to broker?

“It will probably take close to a 10 or 12-year deal for the Dodgers to keep Seager, and if they plan to make that type of commitment, they should plan to play him at third base for the majority of the contract.”

It seems to never end well when a player is locked up for that long. Consider Albert Pujols, who was basically dead weight for the Angels before revitalizing his career with the Dodgers. Seager's risk is even higher because he plays shortstop, but his future position may very well be at the hot corner, which is an idea he hasn't been too keen on entertaining in the past.

It wouldn't be much of a surprise to see the team retain such an excellent player, but at the same time, it wouldn't be out of the question for the two sides to call things off. I suppose we'll just have to wait and see.