Dodgers Insider Provides Massive Update on Trade Deadline Plans Following Max Muncy Injury
The Los Angeles Dodgers could benefit from adding another strong bat to their lineup at the trade deadline.
When third baseman Max Muncy was injured in a collision at third base against the Chicago White Sox, the need for another impact bat amplified, as Muncy is one of the Dodgers’ best hitters.
But now that MRI scans have confirmed Muncy did not sustain any structural damage to his knee and will likely return in six weeks, the Dodgers can be more selective at the deadline.
The only concern now is whether Muncy will still be a reliable hitter when he comes back.
“Obviously, he’s been so dialed in, one of the best hitters in the game over the last six weeks, so there’s always some [question of], ‘How are we going to get back to that spot?’” Dodgers GM Brandon Gomes said to The Los Angeles Times about Muncy.
But Gomes is hopeful that Muncy will be just as impactful at the plate when he returns. He referenced how Muncy missed three months of the regular season in 2024 with a right oblique strain.
And after the two-time National League All-Star came back in mid-August, he hit three home runs and five RBIs through the Dodgers’ World Series run.
Additionally, Gomes explained how there is enough advanced technology that will allow Muncy to continue practicing before going on a rehab assignment.
“I don’t think that is something that Max has never done before,” Gomes said about Muncy excelling after returning from an injury. “So there’s a comfort level. We have some time. We’ll make sure that he’s eased back in. We have enough technology that he can take at-bats and see pitches before he ever has to go out on rehab and is back in a major-league game. We should be getting some approximation of what his swing was, and then use that time to get into a rhythm.”
Before sustaining his knee injury, Muncy was on track for a career-best season at the plate. In his last 30 games, he slashed .319/.442/.659 while hitting nine home runs and 31 RBI.
While Muncy is sidelined, utility player Hyeseong Kim will get more playing time at second base and Tommy Edman will fill in at third base against right-handed pitching. Miguel Rojas will likely get the majority of starts at the hot corner with a lefty on the mound.
