Inside The Dodgers

Dodgers Insider Provides Update on LA Legend Who Suffered Health Scare

Valentina Martinez

Apr 29, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster and former player Manny Mota prior to being inducted into the Legends of Dodger Baseball pregame ceremony before a game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images
Apr 29, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster and former player Manny Mota prior to being inducted into the Legends of Dodger Baseball pregame ceremony before a game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images / Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images
In this story:

Los Angeles Dodgers legend Manny Mota suffered a stroke earlier this month, but a positive update about his recovery was recently released.

More news: Dodgers Add Former Yankees Pitcher to Roster

"Dad never lost consciousness during the incident and is currently doing well," team broadcaster José Mota, a former player, told ESPN Deportes.

“At his age, it’s difficult to predict, but we hope he can recover all his functions.”

The Dodgers also took to social media to announce a separate update about Mota, the day after he suffered a stroke.

"Last night, Dodger legend Manny Mota suffered a stroke. He is in recovery, where he is responsive to commands and is resting comfortably," the Dodgers said.

The 87-year-old has spent the last five decades with the Dodgers organization as a player, coach, and broadcaster. Mota played with the Dodgers for the final 13 years of an illustrious two-decade career.

Mota is a career .304 hitter and earned an All-Star selection in 1973 with the Dodgers. He is a two-time World Series Champion. Mota was on the Dodgers coaching staff during the 1988 World Series season.

In 2013, Mota retired as a coach and became a full-time broadcaster.

More news: Dodgers Manager Reveals Concern Level After Blake Snell Shut Down From Throwing With Setback

For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.

Published
Valentina Martinez
VALENTINA MARTINEZ

Home/News