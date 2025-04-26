Dodgers Insider Provides Update on LA Legend Who Suffered Health Scare
Los Angeles Dodgers legend Manny Mota suffered a stroke earlier this month, but a positive update about his recovery was recently released.
More news: Dodgers Add Former Yankees Pitcher to Roster
"Dad never lost consciousness during the incident and is currently doing well," team broadcaster José Mota, a former player, told ESPN Deportes.
“At his age, it’s difficult to predict, but we hope he can recover all his functions.”
The Dodgers also took to social media to announce a separate update about Mota, the day after he suffered a stroke.
"Last night, Dodger legend Manny Mota suffered a stroke. He is in recovery, where he is responsive to commands and is resting comfortably," the Dodgers said.
The 87-year-old has spent the last five decades with the Dodgers organization as a player, coach, and broadcaster. Mota played with the Dodgers for the final 13 years of an illustrious two-decade career.
Mota is a career .304 hitter and earned an All-Star selection in 1973 with the Dodgers. He is a two-time World Series Champion. Mota was on the Dodgers coaching staff during the 1988 World Series season.
In 2013, Mota retired as a coach and became a full-time broadcaster.
More news: Dodgers Manager Reveals Concern Level After Blake Snell Shut Down From Throwing With Setback
For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.