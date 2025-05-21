Dodgers Interested in $70 Million All-Star From NL West Rival in Blockbuster Trade
The Los Angeles Dodgers are reportedly exploring the trade market to acquire another high-impact bat for their lineup to support their stars.
The Dodgers are connected to Colorado Rockies third baseman Ryan McMahon, who may be traded during the deadline.
Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported that the Dodgers and the Chicago Cubs are monitoring whether the Rockies will place McMahon on the trade block.
McMahon is a cost-controlled asset with two additional seasons remaining after this one, during which he will earn $16 million per year before reaching free agency.
He is in his athletic prime at the age of 30, and if another team acquired his services, they would benefit from his prime's early years.
In the first quarter of the season, McMahon has a batting line of .211/.333/.373 with six home runs, 12 RBIs, and a WAR of 0.7.
His wRC+ is 87 for the season, which aligns closely with his average of 89; both indicate below-average run creation.
Given his lackluster offensive production and relatively high salary for his current production, he could end up being available for a relatively low price.
His bat is starting to pick up this month; however, if he manages to sustain it through the summer, he should have plenty of suitors willing to give prospects to the perennially rebuilding Rockies.
McMahon is a top-tier fielder, noted for committing minor mistakes and making impressive throws from third base.
He has the ability to play all over the infield, providing him with added positional value to step in for injured players or replace a cold bat in the lineup.
Last season, he was an All-Star and should giv the Dodgers an upgrade in the infield with the ability to fill in for Freddie Freeman when he needs rest, while also competing with Max Muncy for third base.
