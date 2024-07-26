Dodgers Were Interested in Another Outfielder Prior to Randy Arozarena Trade: Report
The Los Angeles Dodgers were reportedly interested in acquiring outfielder Randy Arozarena from the Tampa Bay Rays before he was traded to the Seattle Mariners late Thursday.
But, according to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand, Arozarena was only one of two outfielders the Dodgers have been targeting leading up to next Tuesday's MLB trade deadline.
“The Dodgers are in on Arozarena,” a source said. “He would be a great fit there.”
The other player drawing interest from the Dodgers, according to sources cited by Feinsand, is White Sox center fielder Luis Robert Jr., who is signed for $15 million in 2025 with $20 million club options for both 2026 and 2027.
Los Angeles has been platooning their outfielder for most of the year but the weakest link is in center. Andy Pages and James Outman have been the team's two primary center fielders, but Outman has been going back and forth to Triple-A, hitting .153 overall. Pages has been inconsistent at the plate and in the field, enough to cede playing time depending on the matchup.
Brining in a reliable bat and postseason experience would be huge, which is why the Dodgers might have preferred Arozarena over Robert.
Trading for an outfielder might be a lower priority than adding to the team's pitching depth, so the Arozarena trade might not be the end of the world. The Dodgers need a starting pitcher to supplement the current rotation of Tyler Glasnow, Clayton Kershaw, Gavin Stone, Landon Knack and River Ryan, which could consume the majority of their focus over the next few days.