Dodgers: Jackie Robinson at Center of Tim Anderson-Josh Donaldson Controversy

It's not often that a Yankees-White Sox game gets into the Dodgers news cycle in May. On Saturday, Yankees designated hitter Josh Donaldson was overheard calling White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson, who's African American, "Jackie". Later in the game, White Sox catcher Yasmani Grandal confronted Donaldson in the batter's box. The exchange led to the benches clearing.

After the game, Donaldson apologized for calling Anderson "Jackie" and stated that he didn't mean to use the phrase disrespectfully despite using it throughout the game. The 2015 AL MVP cited a 2019 interview in which Tim Anderson remarked that he feels like "today's Jackie Robinson" as the reasoning for using it as a nickname for Anderson (quotes via Yahoo Sports Vanessa Etienne).

"I called him Jackie. In 2019, he came out with an interview and said that he's the new Jackie Robinson … We've actually joked about that. I've said it to him in years past, not in any manner than just joking around,

Anderson did not take the nickname lightly.

"He made a disrespectful comment," Anderson told reporters. "I don't really play like that. I don't really play at all. I wasn't really bothering nobody today but he made the comment and it was disrespectful. It was unnecessary. It was just uncalled for."

Both managers also weighed in on Donaldson's use of the name "Jackie". White Sox manager Tony LaRussa labeled it as a "racist comment", while Yankees manager Aaron Boone told reporters that he believed there wasn't "any malicious intent":

"I don't believe there was any malicious intent in that regard,. But you know, this is, just in my opinion, somewhere he should not be going."

White Sox closer Liam Hendricks blasted Donaldson's comments.

"That's completely inappropriate, and then after hearing what was said after the game, usually you have inside jokes with the people you get along with, not people that don't get along at all. So that statement right there was complete bulls—."

On Monday, Etienne reported that MLB is investigating the incident.