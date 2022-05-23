Skip to main content
Dodgers: Jackie Robinson at Center of Tim Anderson-Josh Donaldson Controversy

Dodgers: Jackie Robinson at Center of Tim Anderson-Josh Donaldson Controversy

Yankees designated hitter Josh Donaldson came under fire this weekend for calling White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson "Jackie".

Yankees designated hitter Josh Donaldson came under fire this weekend for calling White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson "Jackie".

It's not often that a Yankees-White Sox game gets into the Dodgers news cycle in May. On Saturday, Yankees designated hitter Josh Donaldson was overheard calling White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson, who's African American, "Jackie". Later in the game, White Sox catcher Yasmani Grandal confronted Donaldson in the batter's box. The exchange led to the benches clearing.

After the game, Donaldson apologized for calling Anderson "Jackie" and stated that he didn't mean to use the phrase disrespectfully despite using it throughout the game.  The 2015 AL MVP cited a 2019 interview in which Tim Anderson remarked that he feels like "today's Jackie Robinson" as the reasoning for using it as a nickname for Anderson (quotes via Yahoo Sports Vanessa Etienne).

"I called him Jackie. In 2019, he came out with an interview and said that he's the new Jackie Robinson … We've actually joked about that. I've said it to him in years past, not in any manner than just joking around,

Anderson did not take the nickname lightly.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"He made a disrespectful comment," Anderson told reporters. "I don't really play like that. I don't really play at all. I wasn't really bothering nobody today but he made the comment and it was disrespectful. It was unnecessary. It was just uncalled for."

Both managers also weighed in on Donaldson's use of the name "Jackie". White Sox manager Tony LaRussa labeled it as a "racist comment", while Yankees manager Aaron Boone told reporters that he believed there wasn't "any malicious intent":

"I don't believe there was any malicious intent in that regard,. But you know, this is, just in my opinion, somewhere he should not be going."

White Sox closer Liam Hendricks blasted Donaldson's comments.

"That's completely inappropriate, and then after hearing what was said after the game, usually you have inside jokes with the people you get along with, not people that don't get along at all. So that statement right there was complete bulls—."

On Monday, Etienne reported that MLB is investigating the incident. 

Josh DonaldsonTim AndersonNew York YankeesLos Angeles DodgersChicago White Sox

USATSI_18313165_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Watch Justin Turner Fake Phillies Runner Into an Out

By Staff Writer2 hours ago
USATSI_18092115_168396005_lowres (4)
News

Dodgers News: LA Signs Blake Treinen to Contract Extension

By Staff Writer5 hours ago
USATSI_18292382_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Watch Max Muncy's Game-Ending Error in Extra-Innings Loss

By Staff Writer20 hours ago
USATSI_17901623_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Dave Roberts Provides Target Return Date for Dustin May

By Staff Writer22 hours ago
USATSI_18104073_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Doc Tips His Hand with How He'll Deploy a Pair of All-Star Hitters

By Staff WriterMay 22, 2022
USATSI_18313755_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Julio Urias Explains His Bounce Back Start Against the Phillies

By Staff WriterMay 22, 2022
Trevor Bauer
News

Dodgers: MLB Insider Believes LA Might Cut Trevor Bauer if He Wins Appeal

By Staff WriterMay 22, 2022
Sep 14, 2020; San Diego, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw (22) walks to the dugout after being replaced during the seventh inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
News

Dodgers News: Clayton Kershaw's Injury Takes a Turn For the Worst

By Staff WriterMay 21, 2022