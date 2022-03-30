Skip to main content
Dodgers: Jackie Robinson Day Game Only Available on Apple TV

Dodgers: Jackie Robinson Day Game Only Available on Apple TV

SportsNet LA will not be showing the Dodgers Jackie Robinson Day Game.

SportsNet LA will not be showing the Dodgers Jackie Robinson Day Game.

Jackie Robinson Day is a special event for each and every MLB team, but it's especially meaningful for the Dodgers. Robinson broke the color barrier in Dodger blue and altered the course of baseball history, if not American history. It's a big day for the sport of baseball.

However, this year will be a little different - at least for Dodgers fans. In the midst of the lockout, MLB announced a new streaming deals with Apple TV and NBC sports. There were sure to be some changes coming as far as what platform had the rights to certain primetime games.

This change might not be well-received by the Dodgers faithful. The Dodgers Jackie Robinson Day game will not be available on SportsNet LA. As the LA Times' Bill Shaikin reported, it will solely be shown on Apple TV.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

According to Apple, the game will not be tucked behind Apple TV's paywall so fans should find it somewhat easier to stream the game. That being said, there's likely to be a username and login involved in the process -  as there is with everything these days.

The Dodgers are World Series favorites this year and play in a major media market so logically, a few of their games were going to be plucked by AppleTV to be exclusively streamed. It's just a little awkward that they picked the Dodgers Jackie Robinson Day game.

I guess it's par for the course for Dodgers fans. Many are all too used to jumping through hoops just to watch their team. 

Los Angeles Dodgers

USATSI_16244283
News

Dodgers: Dave Roberts Shares His Thoughts on Albert Pujols Signing with STL

By Staff Writer15 hours ago
USATSI_17973566
News

Dodgers: Two More Players Cut from Big League Camp

By Staff Writer20 hours ago
USATSI_10745070
News

Dodgers Re-Sign Andrew Toles to Assist with His Access to Medical Care

By Staff WriterMar 29, 2022
USATSI_13152943
News

Dodgers Trade Matt Beaty to San Diego Padres

By Staff WriterMar 28, 2022
USATSI_17013772 (1)
News

Dodgers: Albert Pujols Signs with Longtime LA Rival

By Staff WriterMar 28, 2022
USATSI_17896210
News

Dodgers Announce Next Round of Spring Training Cuts

By Staff WriterMar 28, 2022
USATSI_17976217
News

Dodgers: Freddie Freeman Issues Apology for Press Conference Comments

By Staff WriterMar 28, 2022
USATSI_15771428
News

Dodgers Top Draft Pick Shines at Spring Training

By Staff WriterMar 27, 2022