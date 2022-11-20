Dodgers: Jaime Jarrin Continues Making a Difference Following Retirement

Legendary Dodgers Spanish-language announcer Jaime Jarrín retired at the end of the 2022 season after 64 years in the broadcast booth for Los Angeles. He leaves behind a legacy of broadcasting excellence for generations of Spanish speakers in L.A. and beyond.

But Jarrín wants his legacy to go beyond that. Through the Jaime and Blanca Jarrín Foundation, which he started after the death of his wife, Blanca, in 2019, Jarrín is trying to make it easier for young Latino students to get the education needed to pursue a career in journalism or the law. The foundation is awarding five $5,000 scholarships to journalism majors and two $12,500 scholarships to law students.

Jorge Jarrín, the son of Jaime and Blanca, explains the feeling behind the scholarships.

"It's so difficult for students nowadays that they have to take out loans to educate themselves, and at the end of their educational process, they're 30, 40, 50 thousand dollars in debt. "It's an enormous responsibility that we want to live up to, not only for my mom's memory, whom my father represents after 64 years with the Los Angeles Dodgers, but when I look at the fact that in the state of California, less than three percent of all the attorneys are Latinos, I'm thinking, 'There's something wrong with this.' So if we can support those efforts and make the difference in the life of just one person, it will be worth all the work that we put in."

As Jorge Jarrín says at the end of the video, it's easy to apply for the scholarships. Simply go to https://www.losdefensores.com/scholarship/ by November 20.