Dodgers James Outman Delivers in The Clutch Last Night In Triple-A

Remember that guy we optioned up to the big leagues close to a month ago, James Outman. Yeah, he continues to kill it in the Dodgers farm system.

Outman has had a whirlwind of a season from starting in Double-A, to making a big splash in his Major League debut, and then getting optioned into Triple-A.

Last night, he continued to make history and is making a case to stay in the big-league roster.

After his historic night, the 25-year-old said he’s just trying to make the best of it (quote from MLB.com’s Stephanie Sheehan).

“Seeing the whole team standing there, getting doused with the whole bucket of freezing water, it’s really fun. There are a lot of emotions going through your head, and it’s just really fun celebrating with the team.”

James Outman currently stands as the Dodgers No. 13 prospect, but is playing like the first overall prospect.

The Dodgers are so talented and deep that they can afford to have a guy playing like this and keep in Triple-A. This is with guys like Bobby Miller, Diego Cartaya, and Miguel Vargas who are poised to lead the Dodgers in the coming years and guys who participated in the futures All-Star game during All-Star week.

We should have seen this coming. In his MLB debut, Outman homered in his first AB and swing in the majors and led the Dodgers to a win in late July in Colorado.

Hitting a walk-off is every kids’ dream but hitting one to complete the cycle is just on another level.

The Redwood native was drafted by the Dodgers in the seventh round in the 2018 draft. Is it too early to call him a steal? Only time will tell, but so far it looks like he is.