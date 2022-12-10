Dodgers: James Outman's Strikeout Rate 'Concerning' to Talent Evaluator

In the Dodgers' upcoming youth movement, the player with the clearest path to playing time is probably James Outman, who happens to play the same position as Cody Bellinger. Bellinger, of course, was non-tendered this offseason and signed earlier this week with the Cubs after being L.A.'s starting center-fielder the past few years.

Outman got a brief stint with the big-league club in 2022 and made the most of it, homering in his first career plate appearances and batting .462 with a 1.409 OPS in four games with Los Angeles.

Of course, he also struck out seven times in 16 plate appearances, which has long been a concern about Outman. At the Los Angeles Times, Mike DiGiovanna talked with L.A. manager Dave Roberts, OKC manager Travis Barbary, and two unnamed scouts about five prospects who could have an impact on the Dodgers in 2023. The scouts have concerns about Outman's strikeouts — between Double-A, Triple-A, and the majors, Outman struck out 159 times in 575 plate appearances, a 27.7% K rate. As DiGiovanna writes:

But there are concerns about an uppercut in his swing that leaves Outman vulnerable to elevated fastballs and down-and-away breaking balls and contributed to his 152 strikeouts last season. “When you’re striking out that many times in the minor leagues, it’s a little concerning to me,” Scout One said. “This good of an athlete? He should not strike out 152 times. But I believe he has the hand-eye coordination to flatten his swing out and be a better hitter who is not looking to just drive the ball every at-bat.”

Still, Outman has thus far made a career out of exceeding everyone's expectations, so perhaps he will continue to grow and develop as a hitter. If not, his potential might be capped at "fourth outfielder."