Dodgers: Joc Pederson Visits Former Teammates In Most Joc Way Possible

The Dodgers and Giants played their first of 19 games against each other on Tuesday. Unsurprisingly, it was a close game. But before the red light turned on the pressure cooker, former Dodgers slugger Joc Pederson came by to visit a few of his old teammates.

Pederson signed a one-year, $6M deal with San Francisco this offseason. Losing longtime players is bound to happen, but it always cuts a little deeper when a fan favorite signs with your biggest rival.

But, its hard to stay mad at a guy like Joc. Especially after seeing the video from AM570's Instagram account of a blonde-haired, shoeless Pederson chop with his former teammates.

The shades, the generally aloof nature - the video perfectly encapsulates the Dodgers onetime top overall prospect. Joc's fashion style gained notoriety last year after the outfielder started donning a pearl necklace as a member of the Atlanta Braves.

Pederson was traded from the Cubs to the Braves at the deadline and his arrival coincided with the Braves turning their season around. Much to the chagrin of Dodgers fans, Pederson and the Braves would go on to oust LA in the 2021 NLCS en route to winning the 2021 World Series.

With the Dodgers winning it all in 2020, Joc has now been on the last two World Series winning teams. Hopefully that streak ends this year.

Joc seemingly still has some goodwill in the Dodgers locker room, but it doesn't soften the blow of seeing him in the visitor's dugout at Dodger Stadium wearing black and orange.