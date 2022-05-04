Skip to main content
Dodgers: Joc Pederson Visits Former Teammates In Most Joc Way Possible

Dodgers: Joc Pederson Visits Former Teammates In Most Joc Way Possible

Joc Pederson stopped by to see his old friends during warm-ups yesterday.

Joc Pederson stopped by to see his old friends during warm-ups yesterday.

The Dodgers and Giants played their first of 19 games against each other on Tuesday. Unsurprisingly, it was a close game. But before the red light turned on the pressure cooker, former Dodgers slugger Joc Pederson came by to visit a few of his old teammates.

Pederson signed a one-year, $6M deal with San Francisco this offseason. Losing longtime players is bound to happen, but it always cuts a little deeper when a fan favorite signs with your biggest rival.

But, its hard to stay mad at a guy like Joc. Especially after seeing the video from AM570's Instagram account of a blonde-haired, shoeless Pederson chop with his former teammates. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The shades, the generally aloof nature - the video perfectly encapsulates the Dodgers onetime top overall prospect. Joc's fashion style gained notoriety last year after the outfielder started donning a pearl necklace as a member of the Atlanta Braves.

Pederson was traded from the Cubs to the Braves at the deadline and his arrival coincided with the Braves turning their season around. Much to the chagrin of Dodgers fans, Pederson and the Braves would go on to oust LA in the 2021 NLCS en route to winning the 2021 World Series.

With the Dodgers winning it all in 2020, Joc has now been on the last two World Series winning teams. Hopefully that streak ends this year.

Joc seemingly still has some goodwill in the Dodgers locker room, but it doesn't soften the blow of seeing him in the visitor's dugout at Dodger Stadium wearing black and orange.

Joc PedersonLos Angeles DodgersSan Francisco Giants

USATSI_6357760_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Member of 1981 Championship Team Has Historic Moment on Tuesday Night

By Staff Writer4 hours ago
USATSI_18183932_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Future Hall-of-Famer Gives Brusdar Graterol An Incredible Gift

By Staff Writer17 hours ago
USATSI_18177008_168396005_lowres (1)
News

Dodgers: Justin Turner Subtly Roasts ESPN for Social Media Gaffe

By Staff Writer20 hours ago
USATSI_13422536_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Former Chicago White Sox First-Round Pick Gets DFA'd by LA

By Staff Writer22 hours ago
USATSI_18183439_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Mookie Betts Addresses Diet Criticism From Fans

By Staff WriterMay 3, 2022
USATSI_17953808_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Cut Two Players To Get To 26-Man Roster

By Staff WriterMay 2, 2022
USATSI_15780813_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Veteran Reliever Perfect in First Game for LA

By Staff WriterMay 2, 2022
USATSI_15956771_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Jackie Robinson Bat Fetches Record Price at Auction

By Staff WriterMay 2, 2022