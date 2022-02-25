Dodgers: Joe Kelly Discusses Possible Return to LA

Reliever Joe Kelly is one of the many free agents in wait-and-see mode due to the current MLB lockout. Despite the Dodgers declining his $12M option before the lockout, Kelly is all-in on returning to the LA bullpen.

During an interview with David Vassegh of AM570, Kelly stated that the Dodgers organization has communicated a desire to retain the reliever.

“Obviously, I want to come back and be a Dodger and the interest is mutual. So we gotta make something happen."

During a subsequent question Kelly stated, "I love LA".

Evidently, the former UC-Riverside Highlander would like to continue to pitch for his hometown team.

Kelly also gave his thoughts on how quickly players will sign once the lockout ends.

“Once it’s [the lockout] is over, we’re all going to sit down. The signing period is going to be like basketball. Guys are going to be signing at 4 A.M. in the morning.”

In 2021, Kelly recorded a 2.86 ERA in 44 innings pitched. He missed the entirety of April with a shoulder injury and suffered a bi-ceps strain in Game 5 of the NLCS.

Kelly is confident those injuries are behind him.