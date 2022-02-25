Skip to main content
Dodgers: Joe Kelly Discusses Possible Return to LA
Player(s)
Joe Kelly
Team(s)
Los Angeles Dodgers

Dodgers: Joe Kelly Discusses Possible Return to LA

The reliever stated that there's 'mutual interest' between he and the Dodgers.

Jul 30, 2020; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Joe Kelly (17) throws to Arizona in the seventh inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher/The Arizona Republic via USA TODAY NETWORK Mlb Los Angeles Dodgers At Arizona Diamondbacks

The reliever stated that there's 'mutual interest' between he and the Dodgers.

Reliever Joe Kelly is one of the many free agents in wait-and-see mode due to the current MLB lockout. Despite the Dodgers declining his $12M option before the lockout, Kelly is all-in on returning to the LA bullpen.

During an interview with David Vassegh of AM570, Kelly stated that the Dodgers organization has communicated a desire to retain the reliever.

“Obviously, I want to come back and be a Dodger and the interest is mutual. So we gotta make something happen."

During a subsequent question Kelly stated, "I love LA".

Read More

Evidently, the former UC-Riverside Highlander would like to continue to pitch for his hometown team.

Kelly also gave his thoughts on how quickly players will sign once the lockout ends. 

“Once it’s [the lockout] is over, we’re all going to sit down. The signing period is going to be like basketball. Guys are going to be signing at 4 A.M. in the morning.”

In 2021, Kelly recorded a 2.86 ERA in 44 innings pitched. He missed the entirety of April with a shoulder injury and suffered a bi-ceps strain in Game 5 of the NLCS.

Kelly is confident those injuries are behind him.

"[My] arm is definitely going to be ready for the season.”

Jul 30, 2020; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Joe Kelly (17) throws to Arizona in the seventh inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher/The Arizona Republic via USA TODAY NETWORK Mlb Los Angeles Dodgers At Arizona Diamondbacks
News

Dodgers: Joe Kelly Discusses Possible Return to LA

By Staff Writer
28 seconds ago
USATSI_8503770
News

Dodgers: Eric Gagne Dials Up the Velocity in Recent Video

By Staff Writer
2 hours ago
USATSI_15780403 (1)
News

Dodgers: FanGraphs Lists Four LA Prospects on Top 100 List

By Staff Writer
18 hours ago
USATSI_17273793
News

MLB News: League Fires Shot Across the Bow on Wednesday

By Staff Writer
21 hours ago
USATSI_14839958
News

Dodgers: Caleb Ferguson On Track for Opening Day

By Staff Writer
Feb 24, 2022
USATSI_17000544
News

Dodgers: Boston Writer Thinks Red Sox Should Sign Kenley Jansen

By Staff Writer
Feb 24, 2022
USATSI_17015310
News

Dodgers: MLB Executive Lists Cody Bellinger as a "Comeback Candidate" in 2022

By Staff Writer
Feb 23, 2022
USATSI_17000139
News

Dodgers: MLB Expert Wouldn't Be "Surprised" If LA Trades Young Arms

By Staff Writer
Feb 23, 2022