Dodgers: Joe Kelly Reveals His Usual In-N-Out Order

There's a lot of great things in southern California, but In-N-Out Burger and the Dodgers rank right near the top. The majority of southland natives thoroughly enjoy a good In-N-Out burger, including reliever Joe Kelly.

Kelly was in an In-N-Out drive thru line of during an interview on AM570's Dodger Talk with David Vassegh last week, so like a good journalist, Vassegh asked Kelly what his usual order was.

Kelly is a man cut from a different cloth and his order certainly reflects his unique personality.

“Three by three. Little chili peppers, grilled onions, ketchup only. Animal-style fry and a Lemon Up.”

His order confirms that one's In-N-Out order is essentially their gastronomical thumbprint.

A "Lemon Up", Kelly's beverage of choice, is yet another "secret" menu item. It's a mix of pink lemonade and 7Up.

If the Dodgers re-sign Kelly, the inland empire native can enjoy three by three's year-round. During the interview, he stated that there's "mutual" interest in the reliever returning to LA.

The 33-year-old righty is currently a free agent. In 48 games last season, Kelly posted a 2.86 ERA and a 0.98 WHIP.

Los Angeles signed Kelly in December of 2018 to a three-year deal with fourth-year club option. The Dodgers elected not to pick up Kelly's $12M option this November, but did have to pay his $4M buyout

This writer hasn't done the math, but $4M can buy someone plenty of three by three's.