Dodgers' Joe Kelly Takes Major Step Forward In Rehab
After a successful stint with Low-A Rancho Cucamonga, Los Angeles Dodgers reliever Joe Kelly appears to be taking another step forward in his rehab.
Kelly, who has been out since May 6 with a right shoulder strain, has arrived in Oklahoma City and is reportedly set to pitch on Wednesday night, according to Oklahoma City broadcaster Alex Freedman.
Kelly tossed a pair of scoreless innings in his first two rehab appearances for Rancho Cucamonga on Tuesday and Friday before rejoining the Dodgers in Los Angeles. He pitched a simulated inning on Sunday but was wild, hitting two batters.
The 35-year-old has a 4.73 ERA in 15 appearances this season and was last used to record the final out of the seventh inning on May 5 against the Atlanta Braves. He experienced some discomfort during the outing, but Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said a follow-up scan showed "nothing remarkable."
"That's a good thing," Roberts said after that game. "So now it's just a sore shoulder and he's on the IL, but hopefully it's a short-term thing."
It doesn't make sense for Kelly to be activated from the 60-day IL before the All-Star Break so he will spend a game or two with the Oklahoma City Baseball Club while the Dodgers are on the road leading into the All-Star Break.