Dodgers: Joe Kelly Writes Message to Baseball Fans

Opening Day been postponed. Baseball will not start the regular season on time. The league and the MLBPA can seemingly only agree to disagree on about every key topic in the new CBA. Hope is in short supply for baseball fans, but reliever Joe Kelly offered some sage advice in a column he wrote for the LA Times.

“A plea: Don’t give up on baseball. It’s too important.”

Kelly talks about the perpetual flow of negative news about the CBA washing away baseball fans' passion for the sport in general.

“When you’re watching bat flips, punch-outs, home run-robbing catches, and laser throws from the warning track, it’s easy to remember all the feels. Bathing in news of collective bargaining agreements, not so much.”

Kelly admits that, like many people, he does enjoy watching MLB's competition: NBA, NFL, and NHL. Yes, Kelly is one of many southern Californians who enjoys hockey. In fact, he stated in his interview last week with David Vassegh on AM570's Dodgers Talk that hockey players are his "cup of tea".

Back to the matter on hand - Kelly points out that baseball doesn't provide the same level of instant gratification like other American professional sports leagues. And that's what makes it better.

“This isn’t Amazon. I can’t order up a dose of October postseason drama, drop it at your doorstep and simply quench your thirst for instant gratification.”

This is not Kelly's first foray into championing the virtues and joys of the sport of baseball. In January, he recorded and posted a video to support the "baseball isn't boring" movement.

Delaying the start of Opening Day was the last thing the sports needed. That's not news by now.

Now, fans need to try their best to remember all the good times they've had watching baseball over the years and not the disappointing last three months.