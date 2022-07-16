Skip to main content
Dodgers: Journeyman Starter Continues to Impress in LA

Dodgers: Journeyman Starter Continues to Impress in LA

Dodgers Pitcher Tyler Anderson has been on a tear and is getting his respect from his peers

With the way the MLB is today, it's no easy feat to shut out a team. For Dodgers Pitcher Tyler Anderson, it was just another day in the office. 

In Anderson's last three starts, he was given up just four earned runs and struck out 14 batters. The Dodgers collected wins in all three of his starts, with Anderson getting the winning decision in two of the contests.

Anderson's shutout against the Cardinals on Thursday has further given him strong recognition from his teammates and head coach Dave Roberts (quotes VIA OCR's Bill Plunkett

“Tonight against a tough lineup I thought Tyler was really good. He’s had a tremendous first half. I’m really proud of him, the way he finished.”

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Dodgers Catcher Will Smith ended the shutout night going 2-3 at bat while also securing one RBI. Another solid outing for Smith against the Cardinals, but he would also recognize the strong play from his lefty pitcher (quotes VIA OCR's Bill Plunkett)

“I thought he did a really good job. He was mixing really well with his pitches and also the timing in his delivery. He just executed pitches. … Just really kept them off balance.”

Anderson now sits at a 10-1 record on the season, good enough to be tied fourth overall and one win behind his All-Star teammate Tony Gonsolin, with a 2.96 ERA and 1.02 WHIP. 

On Saturday morning, Anderson was rewarded for his fine season. MLB announced that Anderson has been added to the NL All-Star roster as a replacement for Giants pitcher Carlos Rodón.

The Dodgers remain red hot as they have won nine out of their last 10 games which included miraculous comebacks and strong pitching. If Anderson can keep up his level of play, the already feared Dodgers will continue to make a strong case heading into the playoffs.

Tyler AndersonWill SmithLos Angeles Dodgers

USATSI_14992886_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Sign Former Angels Closer to Minor League Deal

By Staff Writer2 hours ago
USATSI_15096508_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Member of 2020 LA Title Team Released by San Francisco Giants

By Staff Writer17 hours ago
USATSI_17973592_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Rumors: LA Eyeing Trade for Royals Two-Time All-Star Whit Merrifield

By Staff Writer18 hours ago
USATSI_18697561_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Longtime LA Star Set for All-Star Return at Dodger Stadium

By Staff Writer19 hours ago
USATSI_18694298_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: LA Superstar Using All-Star Snub as Motivation

By Staff Writer20 hours ago
Mookie Betts
News

Dodgers: LA Superstar Earns Top Five Spot in Latest MVP Rankings

By Daniel Palma21 hours ago
USATSI_16452972_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Two-Time LA Champion to Represent Team at MLB Draft

By Ryan Menzie23 hours ago
USATSI_18682120_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Brusdar Graterol Lands on the Injured List

By Staff WriterJul 15, 2022