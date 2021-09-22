Dodgers Julio Urías Can't Explain His Decreased Velocity

LA's lefty hurler has seen his velocity dip over time this season

Julio Urías has been a balm for the Los Angeles Dodgers pitching staff this season. The southpaw is 18-3 and has a real chance to win 20 games in 2021. He'd be the first Dodgers pitcher to do that since Clayton Kershaw won 21 games in 2014.

The deeper concern is the amount of tax on Urías' young arm. He's thrown 174 innings in 2021, which is eighth most in the National League, but it's also more innings than he threw in the last three seasons combined. Tuesday night in Colorado, the wear and tear on his arm was a little more visible. His fastball averaged 92.4 mph, down from his season average of 94.1 mph. Dodger fans remember in the World Series in 2020, Urías was throwing bullets at 97 MPH.

Urías for his part, did not show a lot of concern.

"I feel great. Physically I feel great. I feel strong. I don’t really have a real good explanation for anything. I feel strong. I don’t think anything is missing. Obviously, the results tonight might not show it."

Urías gave up 4 runs across 6 innings of work in the no-decision. Not a terribly outing, but not his best. The velocity dip is a concern, but Coors field is notoriously unpredictable.

Skipper Dave Roberts agreed the velocity dip was not yet a cause for concern.

I don’t see the fatigue but certainly the fastball velocity does say something. But I do believe if he needs to reach back and get more he can.

Neither Roberts or Urías seemed overtly concerned, but the Dodgers know it is something they will have to keep an eye on.