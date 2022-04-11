Dodgers: Julio Urias' First Start Produces Alarming Statistic

Starting the season at Coors Field is never ideal. Especially when your Cy Young caliber pitcher appears to be in spring training form.

On Sunday, the Rockies tagged Urías for six runs, three of which were earned, on six hits. The lefty did not register an out in the third inning and was pulled after facing five hitters.

What might have been more alarming was Urías' complete lack of velocity. According to The Athletic's Fabian Ardaya, Julio's fastball averaged 91.4 miles per hour on Sunday - the lowest average velocity for his career.

Manager Dave Roberts wasn't ready to overreact to one bad start (quotes via Fabian Ardaya).

“We’re counting on him. Today is not a good day for him, for us. But I do think that, looking out, he’s a guy that I know is gonna get better.”

Doc also commented on Urías' complete lack of command.

“Today I just don’t think there was anything he could go to or count on."

It was a reminder of how Coors Field can be a nightmare for opposing pitchers. Breaking balls don't quite break the same and instead of an outfield, there's an ocean of an outfield.

Urías didn't side step any questions in the post game presser and admitted that he's more concerned about control than velocity right now.

“If I don’t execute the pitches, I could throw 100 mph and it wouldn’t matter. I feel like executing the pitches is more important and it’s what I’m going to focus on.”

Julio's next start will likely be against the Reds at the much more pitcher-friendly Dodger Stadium.