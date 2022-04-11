Skip to main content
Dodgers: Julio Urias' First Start Produces Alarming Statistic

Dodgers: Julio Urias' First Start Produces Alarming Statistic

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts doesn't sound too worried about one bad start from Julio Urías.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts doesn't sound too worried about one bad start from Julio Urías.

Starting the season at Coors Field is never ideal. Especially when your Cy Young caliber pitcher appears to be in spring training form. 

On Sunday, the Rockies tagged Urías for six runs, three of which were earned, on six hits. The lefty did not register an out in the third inning and was pulled after facing five hitters. 

What might have been more alarming was Urías' complete lack of velocity. According to The Athletic's Fabian Ardaya, Julio's fastball averaged 91.4 miles per hour on Sunday - the lowest average velocity for his career.

Manager Dave Roberts wasn't ready to overreact to one bad start (quotes via Fabian Ardaya).

“We’re counting on him. Today is not a good day for him, for us. But I do think that, looking out, he’s a guy that I know is gonna get better.”

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Doc also commented on Urías' complete lack of command. 

“Today I just don’t think there was anything he could go to or count on."

It was a reminder of how Coors Field can be a nightmare for opposing pitchers. Breaking balls don't quite break the same and instead of an outfield, there's an ocean of an outfield.

Urías didn't side step any questions in the post game presser and admitted that he's more concerned about control than velocity right now. 

“If I don’t execute the pitches, I could throw 100 mph and it wouldn’t matter. I feel like executing the pitches is more important and it’s what I’m going to focus on.”

Julio's next start will likely be against the Reds at the much more pitcher-friendly Dodger Stadium.

Julio UriasLos Angeles Dodgers

USATSI_9983526_168396005_lowres (1)
News

Dodgers: Joe Davis Speaks About His Big Promotion

By Staff Writer2 hours ago
USATSI_18046168_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Freddie Freeman Done Addressing Braves Drama

By Staff Writer22 hours ago
USATSI_18046820_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Freddie Freeman Comforts Emotional Rockies Player

By Staff Writer22 hours ago
USATSI_18008042_168396005_lowres (1)
News

Dodgers: Gavin Lux Blames Teammate for Comical Slide at Home Plate

By Staff Writer23 hours ago
USATSI_18003661_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Former LA Outfielder Bracing for Boos at Chavez Ravine

By Staff WriterApr 10, 2022
USATSI_18054385_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Blake Treinen Breaks Down 'Bad Pitch' to Connor Joe

By Staff WriterApr 10, 2022
USATSI_18046757_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Trea Turner Gives Update On Contract Extension Status

By Staff WriterApr 9, 2022
USATSI_17001297_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Owner Part of Bid to Buy English Premier League Club

By Staff WriterApr 9, 2022