Dodgers: Justin Turner and LeBron James Pushing for "Mega Parade" in LA

The entire city of Los Angeles got to enjoy the Rams bringing home another title after their win over the Bengals in yesterday’s Super Bowl. Of course, many of the current Los Angeles Dodgers also watched the Rams triumph.

Shorstop Trea Turner is hoping the Rams title is a sign of things to come for the Dodgers in 2022.

Mookie Betts congratulated the Rams with a quote from one of the greatest poets of the current generation.

Third baseman Justin Turner simultaneously proposed a Rams-Dodgers championship parade and buried MLB for the current lockout situation.

The Dodgers weren't the only championship LA team unable to celebrate a 2020 title. LeBron James and the Lakers also didn't have a parade after winning the NBA finals in 2020 due to COVID. LeBron and Turner are on the same wavelength.

Cities rarely have the chance to have a triple-championship-parade. The Rams parade is set for this coming Wednesday.

It would be a miraculous turn of events, but maybe they won't be the only team celebrating a title with thousands of LA sports fans.