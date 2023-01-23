Dodgers: Justin Turner Gives Back To LA On His Day

Former LA Dodger gives back to the city of Los Angeles with a hefty donation

Former Los Angeles Dodger Justin Turner is a standup guy. He’s done so much for the city of Los Angeles and for the dodgers organization, which is why it was so tough to see him leave the city he called home for the Boston Red Sox this winter in free agency.

Just because JT left Los Angeles doesn’t mean he stopped providing for LA. January 22nd is known as Justin Turner Day in Los Angeles, and he recognized Dream center today by donating $49,000 to the LA-based charitable organization.

Today marked the fourth anniversary of Justin Turner Day after the Los Angeles City Council proclaimed it in 2019.

JT and his wife Kourtney were honored on the first day of JT Day, and last year, Turner was honored during a special ceremony at City Hall during the annual Los Angeles Dodgers Love L.A. Community Tour week.

Besides JT hitting dingers for LA and helping them capture their first World Series title in 2020 since 1988, Turner has significantly impacted the city thanks to The Justin Turner Foundation.

The Justin Turner Foundation was started in 2016 by the long-time Dodger and his wife Kourtney to help children battling life-altering illnesses and their family members, support homelessness, and provide various youth baseball organizations.

The Turners are some of the best people this world can offer, and we’re blessed to have them continue to help out Los Angeles.