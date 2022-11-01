Dodgers: Justin Turner is Living His Dream in Los Angeles

Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner won the Roberto Clemente Award on Monday, the third Dodger to do so after Steve Garvey (1981) and Clayton Kershaw (2014). It was JT's fifth time as L.A.'s nominee.

Nine years ago, none of that would have made sense. Turner was non-tendered by the Mets in late 2013 after four seasons with the Mets. His OPS+ in that time was just 95, and New York gave up on him.

JT signed with his hometown team, and he has been a Dodgers legend ever since.

As Bill Plunkett reports in the Orange County Register, Turner recognizes how much his life has changed since coming home to Los Angeles.

“It’s crazy looking back and seeing how everything on all fronts kind of took off for me once I became a Dodger,” said Turner, a Lakewood native and College World Series champion at Cal State Fullerton. “Obviously, I grew into an everyday role. I rehauled my swing and started performing better and slugging better. Off the field, I got married to my wife, started a foundation and really have grown that to bigger than we ever thought it would be honestly. “Just all around, everything kind of in my life I feel like it has really taken off since the day I put the Dodger uniform on. So obviously it’s very special to me, growing up in Southern California and getting to wear that jersey and getting to be a part of an organization that has so much history and has so many people who have impacted the game in so many different ways. I’m just trying to do my little part.”

Turner's "little part" includes millions of dollars he and his wife, Kourtney, have raised for various causes around the L.A. area. On the field, JT has posted a 133 OPS+ in nine years with the Dodgers, but his legacy of service goes far beyond that.

It's pretty cool to see a local boy make good, especially one who makes (and does) as much good as Justin Turner does.