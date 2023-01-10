Dodgers: Justin Turner Reveals How Involved Enrique Hernandez Was in Recruiting to Sox

Former Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner talks about how he was recruited to the Red Sox by his former L.A. teammate Kiké Hernandez.

When Justin Turner signed with the Red Sox last week, it was a heartbreaking time for fans of the Dodgers. But for Kiké Hernandez, who has spent the last two seasons with Boston, it was a moment of extreme excitement to be reunited with one of his best friends.

On MLB Network on Monday, Turner talked about the role Hernandez played in recruiting him to the Red Sox.

“I talk to Kiké all the time, obviously, but he was texting me every day like, ‘Hey, what’s going on? Did we call you yet? Did we Zoom you yet? What’s happening? Let’s go. Okay. I’m going to make a phone call.’ And it was on and on and obviously, anyone who follows him on social media knows that he was pretty excited, and I think the feeling is mutual to be back with him because, I don’t think there’s too many guys that have more fun playing baseball than Kiké so, it’ll be nice to be around him again.”

JT will have plenty of old friends around him in Boston. In addition to Kiké, the Red Sox also have former Dodgers Kenley Jansen, Alex Verdugo, and Chris Martin. He won't have his familiar position to play, as the Red Sox recently inked third baseman Rafael Devers to a lengthy extension, so Turner will be playing designated hitter and first base. JT has played just 34 games at first base in his career, none since 2016 and only 13 since he came to the Dodgers prior to 2014.

Turner and Hernandez developed a very strong friendship during their six years together in Los Angeles, and while it's a bummer that JT won't be wearing Dodger blue this year, it's good that he's with friends in Boston.