Skip to main content

Dodgers: Justin Turner Reveals Mookie Betts Has Bowling Lanes in His Home

Dodgers infielder Justin Turner shares a little insight on just how much his teammate Mookie Betts loves bowling.

Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts is like an onion (or a parfait, if you prefer). He has layers upon layers, and just when you think you know everything about him, you learn something new.

Mookie's L.A. teammate Justin Turner was on Intentional Talk on Monday, talking with hosts Kevin Pillar and Stephen Nelson live from rainy Citizens Bank Park. The primary topic, of course, was Turner winning the 2022 Roberto Clemente Award for the humanitarian service he and his wife, Kourtney, do for the community through their foundation.

They also touched on the Chippendale's costumes from team dress-up day and JT's boxing costume from earlier on Monday for Halloween. As is usually the case with Millar, the topic turned to golfing, which naturally led to the question of whether there's anything Mookie isn't good at.

JT's answer was simple.

"Mookie's good at everything."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Turner then revealed what Mookie had been doing on the night of his surprise birthday party last month, when a bunch of his buddies showed up to celebrate him turning 30.

"(Mookie) loves bowling. I mean, he looooves bowling. I went to his 30th birthday — it was a surprise this year and I was like, 'Dude, what were you doing?' Obviously it was a surprise and all that. And he was like, 'Man, I was polishing up my bowling balls.' He was getting ready because he had a tournament the next day. And that's one of the 300s that he bowled was at that tournament."

We all know Mookie likes bowling, but when Pillar joked about Mookie showing up at the local bowling alley to practice, we learned something new about Betts' obsession.

"I think he has one at his house. I think he's got a few lanes at his house. That's Show."

Justin TurnerMookie Betts

USATSI_19101349_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Uncle Albert Pujols Officially Retires

By Ryan Menzie
USATSI_18935920_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Clayton McCullough Will Stay on LA Coaching Staff

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_19215952_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Justin Turner is Living His Dream in Los Angeles

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_19337013_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Roberto Clemente Award has Justin Turner Feeling Honored, Motivated

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_19337009_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Justin Turner Wins 2022 Roberto Clemente Award

By Noah Camras
USATSI_19231662_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Justin Turner's Contract Talks Still Remain A Mystery

By Ryan Menzie
USATSI_16507099_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Yordan Alvarez Was Once Part Of A Trade Mistake By LA GM

By Ryan Menzie
USATSI_19243039_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Justin Turner's Halloween Costume is a Knock Out

By Ryan Menzie