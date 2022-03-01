Dodgers: Justin Turner Sounds Off On Derek Jeter's Departure from Marlins

One of the bigger baseball developments from Jupiter, Florida Monday didn't happen at that bargaining table. MLB Hall-of-Fame shortstop Derek Jeter announced the "ending" of his time with the Miami Marlins. Jeter had served as the team's CEO and also owned a four-percent stake of the organization.

Jeter's departure from the Marlins sparked plenty of reactions. Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner was just one of the many current players to weigh in on Jeter news.

Turner's "hot take" was in reference to Jeter stating that he was leaving the Marlins due to a difference in opinion on the future "vision" for the club.

That difference appeared to be ownership reneging on a previous promise to let Jeter spend an additional $10M-$15M on players for the Marlins roster.

Owners intentionally fielding non-competitive teams has been a core issue during the upheaval of the MLB lockout. Justin Turner provided his thoughts on the matter back in January.

“At the end of the day, we just want competition. We want 30 teams that go out and try to win a championship. Hopefully, we’re making some progress in that department.”

Jeter's abrupt resignation from Marlins is a front page example of a MLB owner not putting the best team possible out on the field.