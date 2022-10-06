Skip to main content

Dodgers: Justin Turner Sports Incredible Cleats in Honor of LA Icon

Justin Turner found a great way to honor a Dodgers legend.

Wrapped up in the pomp and circumstance of the regular season finale for the Dodgers was an awesome moment with veteran third baseman Justin Turner.

In a season where the team and fanbase lost the iconic voice of the Dodgers, Vin Scully, people have continued to honor his memories with artwork, posts on social media, and in JT's case, incredible cleats.

En route to LA securing win number 111 of the season, Turner was spotted wearing these...

Scully called Dodgers games on TV and radio from Brooklyn to Los Angeles for 67 years. We lost the Hall of Fame broadcaster on August 2nd this year, close to six years after he called the final game of his career.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Turner received a well-deserved outpouring of support and appreciation for his kicks. JT has taken to showing support more and more over the years through his cleats. Early in September, he also sported cleats decorated for a good cause in support of Childhood Cancer Awareness month.

Los Angeles Dodgers

USATSI_19094015_168396005_lowres (2)
News

Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Critical On Teams Urge To Win Following Clinch

By Ryan Menzie
USATSI_19135613_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Julio Urias May Be Used in Any Role This Postseason

By Ryan Menzie
USATSI_19088818_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Chris Martin Proves LA Pitching Machine is Alive and Strong

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_19084532_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Dave Roberts Trusts Tyler Anderson's Stuff in the Postseason

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_19095227_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Julio Urias First Mexican-Born Pitcher to Win ERA Title

By Clint Pasillas
USATSI_19047436_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Dave Roberts Still Hoping Trade Deadline Acquisition Can Figure it Out

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_18697744_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Says We Won't See Gavin Lux in the Outfield This Postseason

By Ryan Menzie
USATSI_6536532_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Jaime Jarrín to Remain Involved with Club Even After Retirement

By Jeff J. Snider