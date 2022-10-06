Dodgers: Justin Turner Sports Incredible Cleats in Honor of LA Icon

Wrapped up in the pomp and circumstance of the regular season finale for the Dodgers was an awesome moment with veteran third baseman Justin Turner.

In a season where the team and fanbase lost the iconic voice of the Dodgers, Vin Scully, people have continued to honor his memories with artwork, posts on social media, and in JT's case, incredible cleats.

En route to LA securing win number 111 of the season, Turner was spotted wearing these...

Scully called Dodgers games on TV and radio from Brooklyn to Los Angeles for 67 years. We lost the Hall of Fame broadcaster on August 2nd this year, close to six years after he called the final game of his career.

Turner received a well-deserved outpouring of support and appreciation for his kicks. JT has taken to showing support more and more over the years through his cleats. Early in September, he also sported cleats decorated for a good cause in support of Childhood Cancer Awareness month.