    December 24, 2021
    Publish date:
    Player(s)
    Justin Turner

    Dodgers: Justin Turner Wins With Hilarious Twitter Clap Back

    Author:

    On Thursday, Dodger third baseman Justin Turner did like many people do these days when a package delivery is late. He “@-ed” the company on Twitter looking for an update in a public forum open to the scrutiny of others. 

    Certainly, JT made the tweet very visible to everyone, likely preparing for the reveal to his wife, Kourtney, that her gift won’t arrive on time for Christmas.

    But here's when the tale takes a turn for the better. Justin's question garnered responses from others and prompted one incredible clap back recall.

    The recall is a reference to Max Muncy's famous remark, which he delivered to former Giant pitcher Madison Bumgarner in a 2019 exchange at Oracle Park after Muncy lingered a little too long on his way to first base while watching his splash shot.

    So there it is. Justin Turner did something, and it was hilarious, so now you're reading about it. Have a wonderful holiday season!

    Mar 6, 2020; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner reacts prior to game against the Seattle Mariners in a spring training game at Camelback Ranch. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
