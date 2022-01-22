Skip to main content
Dodgers: Justin Turner's at Third for Another Season, What Can We Expect?
Player(s)
Justin Turner
Team(s)
Los Angeles Dodgers

Dodgers: Justin Turner's at Third for Another Season, What Can We Expect?

RedTurn2 is back at it for another season.

Mar 6, 2020; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner reacts prior to game against the Seattle Mariners in a spring training game at Camelback Ranch. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

RedTurn2 is back at it for another season.

Justin Turner began the 2021 season batting .305 with 29 homers, 50 RBI, and a 1.088 OPS over 84 games. Then he was selected to play in the All-Star Game for the second time, and it appeared as if the Dodgers made a brilliant move in signing him to a 2-year deal with a team option in the previous offseason.

Then the second half happened.

Turner's production dropped as the season resumed. He remained healthy throughout the majority of the year, playing in 151 games. However, his batting average fell from .305 to .241 and his on-base percentage dropped by more than 70 points during 67 second-half games. Then things completely stalled in October and the veteran had only 4 hits in 34 at-bats with the lone RBI coming in on a solo home run before suffering a hamstring injury in the NLCS that ended his season.

Overall, the Dodgers had a respectable season from Turner in his first year of that two-year $34 million contract, but things are a bit more worrisome below the surface.

Read More

In 2021, JT placed 484th out of 557 players in sprint speed (technically he had an incremental uptick from 2020, jumping from 25.4 feet per second to 25.5) while his defense declined with -3 Outs Above Average and -2 Defensive Runs Saved. And he’ll be playing as a 37-year-old in 2022.

To his benefit, it's widely expected that MLB will implement the universal DH for the upcoming season, which will keep his still-above-average bat in the lineup while getting him off his feet more often. However, there aren't many outstanding third-base alternatives on the Dodgers' roster, and that's a problem. Justin Turner took down 1,173.2 of 1,452 innings at the hot corner in 2021. Chris Taylor had the second most with 81 innings. So yeah… a big drop-off.

Zach McKinstry played well at the hot corner over a small sample size, but he'll need to produce with some sort of consistency to stay in the majors. While Edwin Rios will be another option we may see there even though his professional career has never been defined by great defensive play. Plus, he must also show that he can hit major-league pitching after an injury in May ended his 2021 season.

Should Dodgers Replace Justin Turner at Third? How To Get Most From JT Next Season | Dodgers Grades

So, for now, JT remains the best option for the Dodgers at third base and, in the long run, that could be a problem.

Mar 6, 2020; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner reacts prior to game against the Seattle Mariners in a spring training game at Camelback Ranch. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
News

Dodgers: Justin Turner's at Third for Another Season, What Can We Expect?

1 minute ago
Feb 17, 2019; West Palm Beach, FL, USA; MLB commissioner Rob Manfred addresses representatives from the grapefruit league during the annual spring training media day at Hilton in West Palm Beach. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports
News

Dodgers: Spring Training Games Scheduled to be Played in Las Vegas in March

2 hours ago
Oct 16, 2020; Arlington, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith (16) tosses his bat down the first baseline on his three run homerun against the Atlanta Braves during the sixth inning in game five of the 2020 NLCS at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
News

Dodgers: Will Smith Doesn't Let His Success Go to His Head

5 hours ago
USATSI_17081877
News

Dodgers: LA Not Likely to Offer Freddie Freeman the Six-Year Deal the Slugger Wants

20 hours ago
USATSI_16494142
News

Dodgers: Dino Ebel Immortalized at His Alma Mater

Jan 21, 2022
USATSI_17001240
News

Dodgers: Alex Vesia is Getting Creative to Stay Sharp During the MLB Lockout

Jan 21, 2022
Sep 8, 2020; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Walker Buehler against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
News

Dodgers: This International Signing Earns Comparisons to Walker Buehler

Jan 20, 2022
Carlos Correa. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
News

Dodgers: Potential Free Agent Target Carlos Correa Hires Scott Boras As Agent

Jan 20, 2022