Dodgers: Karl Ravech of ESPN Thinks We'll Never See Another Clayton Kershaw

For 15 years, Clayton Kershaw has been the face of the Dodgers franchise. There's been a brighter star or two along the way, but none with the gravitas of Kershaw.

Last weekend, Kershaw became the Dodgers franchise all-time strikeout leader. It was an incredible moment and one that led to plenty of reflection on the hurler's career from analysts and experts alike.

Including, ESPN's Karl Ravech. Ravech joined Dodgers Nation's Blue Heaven Podcast this week to talk about the life and times of one Clayton Edward Kershaw.

For Ravech, Kershaw's ability to handle the bright lights of being a Dodger shouldn't be overlooked.

"This is a generation where the microscope is on so many players and generally, they'll take a mis-step and, he doesn't. That's kind of a remarkable part of what he's beenable to do in a huge city."

The baseball expert explained why Kershaw is one-of-one.

"Between his work out regiment, between his relationship with his own family, between his consistency on the mound, between his ability to be accountable and to not be perfect. I mean, as a pitcher, he hasn't always been perfect. There's been injuries. It hasn't all been smooth and yet, I really felt that watching him set that record, and the appreciation from the crowd there...I hope it cements in so many people's minds how great he is as a pitcher and an ambassador he is for the game. In my opinion, there's never been another one like him, he's unique in every way."

Dodgers fans are savoring Clayton Kershaw more than ever. As Ravech eluded to, the hurler missed most of the second half of last season with an injury. Kershaw also flirted with the idea of signing with the Rangers.

He's a Dodger forever, and for at least one more year, a Dodger right now too.