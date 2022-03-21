Dodgers: Kenley Jansen Says LA Made Strong Effort to Re-Sign Him

For the first time since 2011, Kenley Jansen will not be on the Dodgers Opening Day roster. While many of his former teammates begin another season in blue at Coors Field, Jansen will be atop a folding chair at Marlins Park, in a different hue of blue, awaiting to be called on by the Atlanta Braves, his new team.

Jansen signed a one-year, $16M contract with the Braves last week. It ended Jansen's run of ten straight seasons as the Dodgers closer.

The Braves new reliever spoke with the Atlanta media over the weekend and revealed that team president Andrew Friedman and the Dodgers made an effort to re-sign him, but it just wasn't meant to be.

“Yes, of course. Talking to Andrew [Friedman], I don’t think Andrew is going to lie to my face. When the lockout was over, Doc, Dave Roberts texted me. It was literally over and he texted me a few minutes later and is like ‘Are you coming back?’ I couldn’t comment on that one. But yeah, like I said, it was awesome. It was awesome. They made some moves over there, they tried to bring me back, but unfortunately, I had to make a decision. I chose being with the Braves.”

It wasn't the first time the Dodgers attempted to re-sign their franchise all-time saves leader. According to AM570's David Vassegh, LA attempted to re-sign Jansen before the December 1 lockout.

Clubs losing players who have spent double-digit years with the organization is difficult.

The fact that the Dodgers made a genuine effort to re-sign Jansen, rather than scorn him, helps soften the blow.