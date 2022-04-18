Skip to main content
Dodgers: Kenley Jansen Speaks On Getting Replaced In LA

Kenley Jansen doesn't have any hard feelings about the Dodgers not re-signing him.

Sep 27, 2020; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Kenley Jansen (74) pitches a scoreless ninth inning to defeat the Los Angeles Angels at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

A player who spent 12 seasons with the Dodgers will be making his return to Chavez Ravine tonight in different laundry. Kenley Jansen, now the Atlanta Braves, will be in the building as his new team kicks off a three game series against his old team. Atlanta signed a one-year deal with Atlanta back in March.

Even so, there doesn't appear to be any hard feelings between Jansen and the Dodgers organization. Since he left the team, the Dodgers all-time saves leader has complimented the club several times. Jansen even praised Andrew Friedman for communicating that the team did indeed want the closer back.

Although the team went out and traded for a new closer in Craig Kimbrel, Jansen doesn't sound the least bit bitter. In a conversation with the LA Times' Jorge Castillo, Kenley talked about LA's passion for winning.

“I’m not mad. Why would I be mad? Knowing Andrew [Friedman], he does everything he can to help his team win a championship. Alex Anthopoulos is the same way. Andrew tried. I can’t be mad.”

Jansen also provided his thoughts now that he's on the "other side" of the fence so to speak. 

“Everyone wants to beat the Dodgers. Now I’m on the other side, of course I want to beat them, as much as I love them. That organization will be, for the rest of my life, in my heart. But now that you’re on the other side, you want to beat them.”

Despite Kenley being on a Dodgers rival, he figures to get a fairly warm reception at Chavez Ravine. Who knows, maybe "California Love" will even be blared across the stadium by DJ Severe

